Preview: Braves at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox held a team meeting before Monday’s series opener but are still trying to figure out how to turn their good intentions into wins. The Red Sox will try to snap a seven-game slide when they host the Atlanta Braves in the last home contest in the four-game, home-and-home series on Tuesday.

Boston got another shaky starting pitching performance in Monday’s opener while the offense grounded into three double plays in the contest and watched a ninth-inning rally fall short in the 4-2 loss. The Red Sox need a win on Tuesday to avoid being swept on a five-game homestand. The Braves, who can clinch a winning five-game road trip with a victory on Tuesday, are getting solid production out of right fielder Nick Markakis. The veteran is 4-for-8 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the last two games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.78 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (5-6, 5.07)

Teheran is winless in four straight starts and owns a 6.57 ERA in that span. The 24-year-old went seven innings against San Diego on Thursday and did not factor in the decision while yielding four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks. Teheran is making his first career start against Boston and is 1-2 with a 6.94 ERA in seven 2015 road outings.

Miley surrendered three home runs among nine hits in four innings at Baltimore on Thursday and engaged in a shouting match with manager John Farrell after being pulled. The Louisiana native lost two of his last three starts and failed to record an out in the fifth inning in either of those two setbacks. Miley is 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA in five career games – four starts – against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves recalled C Ryan Lavarnway on Monday, giving them two former Red Sox Cs in Lavarnway and A.J. Pierzynski.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia is batting .364 from the leadoff spot in the order.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has scored a run in three straight games and six of the last eight.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Red Sox 3