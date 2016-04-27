Preview: Braves at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox own the most prolific offense in the American League and are finally beginning to get enough from their starting pitchers to put together a string of victories. The Red Sox try to post their fourth straight win Wednesday and third in a row over the Atlanta Braves, who visit for the back half of a home-and-home series.
Boston got 6 1/3 innings from Rick Porcello in Monday’s 1-0 victory and David Price struck out 14 over eight innings in an 11-4 thrashing Tuesday that gave the team a sweep of the Atlanta portion of the four-game series. Third baseman Travis Shaw was the last player to earn a starting job in spring training, beating out Pablo Sandoval, and continues to prove it was well deserved by bashing a home run and driving in five runs Tuesday while increasing his team-best batting average to .324. The Braves own the worst record in the majors at 4-16 and scored the fewest runs in baseball (65). Tuesday’s setback marked their seventh straight, and they have totaled 15 runs during the slide.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), NESN (Boston)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Bud Norris (1-3, 6.75 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (1-2, 1.40)
Norris turned in a quality start in his season debut April 6 but has since surrendered 13 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings over his last three turns. The 31-year-old needed 88 pitches to get through four innings against the New York Mets on Friday and was reached for five runs – four earned – on five hits and a pair of walks in a loss. Norris is making his eighth career start against Boston and went 2-3 with a 3.07 ERA in the first seven chances.
Wright was a tough-luck loser in his first two outings but finally got some support at Houston on Friday to come up with a win. The knuckleballer allowed only an unearned run on four hits and five walks while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings. Wright is making his first career appearance against Atlanta.
1. Sandoval is set to have his injured shoulder examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday.
2. The Braves have gone 15 straight games without a home run.
3. Boston CF Jackie Bradley Jr. recorded an extra-base hit and at least one RBI in three straight games.
PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Braves 2