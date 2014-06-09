Preview: Braves at Rockies

Atlanta’s bullpen fell apart in losing the final two games of a weekend series at Arizona and now faces the challenge called Coors Field when the Braves visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the opener of their four-game series. The Braves blew saves in both the ninth and 10th innings Saturday, losing in the 11th on a walkoff hit, then surrendered three runs in the final two frames of Sunday’s 6-5 setback. Colorado has dropped 12 of its last 15 games, losing Sunday’s rain-shortened contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies send Christian Bergman to the mound for his major-league debut, replacing Jordan Lyles (fractured left hand) in the starting rotation. Injuries continue to hamper the Rockies, as Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger) and Nolan Arenado (fractured left middle finger) remain on the disabled list, and Michael Cuddyer has missed the last three games with left shoulder soreness. The Braves have lost four of five coming in, the last two in part to a bullpen that has allowed six runs on 10 hits over its last 5 1/3 innings.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Gavin Floyd (0-2, 2.80 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Christian Bergman (NR)

Floyd seeks his first victory in an Atlanta uniform in his seventh start. He gave up five runs - three earned - on 10 hits in five innings Tuesday against Seattle, unable to hold an early 4-0 advantage. Opponents are hitting .301 against Floyd, who has issued only nine walks in 35 1/3 frames.

Bergman makes his debut following 12 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he went 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA. The 26-year-old, selected in the 24th round of the 2010 draft, won 16 games in 2012 at Single-A Modesto before going 8-7 for Double-A Tulsa last year. Bergman gave up two runs on 10 hits in six innings Tuesday in his most recent minor-league start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 172nd career homer - and 17th this season - on Sunday, tying Andres Galarraga for fifth place on the franchise list.

2. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward went 0-for-5 Sunday, ending his 11-game hitting streak.

3. The Braves won two of three against the Rockies in Atlanta from May 23-25.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Rockies 5