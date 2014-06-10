Preview: Braves at Rockies

The news on the injury front continues to get worse for the Colorado Rockies, who limp into Tuesday’s second of a four-game home series with the Atlanta Braves. The Rockies placed Michael Cuddyer on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder Monday, sent Wednesday’s scheduled starting pitcher Eddie Butler to the DL with right rotator cuff inflammation and announced outfielder Carlos Gonzalez will undergo finger surgery Tuesday. Atlanta’s bullpen settled down Monday after back-to-back rough outings at Arizona, allowing no runs in 2 1/3 innings as the Braves won the series opener 3-1.

The Braves’ inability to generate consistent offense has hindered their ability to separate from the rest of the National League East, and Mike Minor’s numbers haven’t been helped either. Minor takes the mound Tuesday after a five-start stretch in which he’s allowed only seven runs, but suffered a pair of losses. Colorado struggled offensively in the series opener with major-league leading hitter Troy Tulowitzki going 0-for-4 and Justin Morneau going hitless in four at-bats to extend his slump to 3-for-32.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (2-4, 3.07 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (5-4, 4.68)

Minor struck out a season-high 10 in his last start Wednesday against Seattle, but lost despite allowing one run on five hits in seven innings. He is 2-2 with a 1.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts against 10 walks in his previous five outings. Minor is 3-1 lifetime against the Rockies with a 4.02 ERA.

Nicasio has struggled in losing his past two starts, surrendering 12 runs on 20 hits in 10 innings against Cleveland and Arizona. He gave up seven runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings Thursday against Arizona, and his ERA has risen by more than a run in his past two outings. Nicasio has allowed 12 homers in 67 1/3 innings, after giving up 17 in 157 2/3 innings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Left-handed hitters are batting .323 against Nicasio.

2. The Rockies have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday to replace Butler.

3. Atlanta is expected to activate RHP Jordan Walden (strained hamstring) from the disabled list Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Rockies 4