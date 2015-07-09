Preview: Braves at Rockies

The Atlanta Braves aim to continue their success against Colorado when they open a four-game series versus the host Rockies on Thursday. Though the teams are meeting for the first time this season, Atlanta has won 17 of the past 22 meetings.

Colorado has lost nine of its last 11 games and dropped 14 games below .500 when it fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is overcoming the team’s woes with a solid individual stretch that has seen him reach base in 35 consecutive games and he carries a 20-game hitting streak into the series opener. Atlanta is playing well and has a 6-2 mark in July even though it suffered a 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Braves are one game below .500 and hoping that standout first baseman Freddie Freeman (wrist) will return shortly after the All-Star break.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (6-5, 3.34 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-10, 6.00)

Wood has bounced back from a four-start winless stretch by winning back-to-back decisions. He defeated Philadelphia in his last outing when he gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings. Wood won his lone career start against the Rockies, giving up three runs and six hits in seven innings July 30, 2013.

Kendrick is 1-4 over his last seven starts despite allowing three runs or fewer in three of the outings. He received a no-decision against Arizona in his last turn when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Kendrick is 9-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 25 career appearances (19 starts) against Atlanta and has routinely handled center fielder Cameron Maybin (1-for-13).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-3 with two walks Wednesday after going 2-for-20 over his previous five contests.

2. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons is just 2-for-25 over his past eight games.

3. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez has a pair of three-hit games over his last three appearances.

PREDICTION: Braves 12, Rockies 7