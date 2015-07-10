Preview: Braves at Rockies

Shelby Miller has been outstanding in his first three months with the Atlanta Braves, and his team certainly can use another stellar performance Friday from their lone All-Star when the Braves play at the Colorado Rockies. Heavy rains Thursday made a mess of both team’s pitching plans in the Rockies’ 5-3 victory, a two-hour, six-minute rain delay in the first inning forcing both teams to turn the game over to their bullpens.

The Rockies lost starter Kyle Kendrick after the rain delay and were undecided on who would start Friday’s contest. Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who could be on the move at the trade deadline, brings a 21-game hitting streak and a 36-game on-base streak (both career highs) into Friday’s contest. Nolan Arenado has recorded at least one hit in 21 of his past 24 games and is batting .340 in that span after collecting three hits in the series opener. Atlanta has lost two in a row after winning six of their first seven games in July.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-4, 2.07 ERA) vs. Rockies TBA

Miller pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing seven hits with eight strikeouts in a game Atlanta lost 4-0 in 10 innings. The 24-year-old, acquired in the Jason Heyward trade with St. Louis during the offseason, ranks third in the National League in ERA and 12th in WHIP (1.095). Miller, who is 2-0 all-time against the Rockies, gave up three runs on six hits with five walks in 2 2/3 innings in his only appearance at Coors Field.

Colorado originally planned to start David Hale, but ended up using the right-hander in relief Thursday – and Hale left the game with a left groin strain in the third inning. Left-hander Jorge De la Rosa (6-3, 4.46 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday, but could pitch Friday on four days rest. He beat Arizona with six innings of two-run, five-hit pitching Sunday, and has won six of his past seven decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta INF Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 and is 22-for-48 in 13 career games at Coors Field.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez has recorded three hits in three of his past four games.

3. Braves 2B Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single, and is 8-for-12 with 20 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Braves 5