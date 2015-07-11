Preview: Braves at Rockies

There may not be a bullpen in baseball looking forward to the All-Star break more than the Colorado Rockies, who have deployed 12 relievers in winning the opening two games of the final series of the first half. The Rockies aim for their third consecutive victory when they host the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, after posting back-to-back 5-3 triumphs.

One night after seven Colorado relievers covered eight innings in Thursday’s rain-delayed win, five Rockies’ relievers gave up three runs on seven hits in six frames. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-3 and is hitting .500 during his current six-game hitting streak. The Braves are 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position through the first two games of the series, leaving 12 runners on base. Kelly Johnson surpassed the 500 career RBI plateau Friday with a three-run homer as Atlanta lost its third in a row, dropping to 13-28 when scoring less than four runs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT Sports (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (3-1, 3.13 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-3, 4.46)

Wisler earned the first road victory of his career in his fourth big-league start Monday at Milwaukee, giving up three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old, acquired from San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel trade just before the season started, has surrendered eight hits in his first two starts in July. Wisler gave up one run in eight innings in his debut against the Mets, and after losing at Washington rebounded to beat the Nationals on July 1, allowing one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless frames.

De La Rosa started the season with two losses and a 9.56 ERA through four starts, but the 34-year-old is 6-1 with a 2.96 ERA in his past nine appearances. He recorded his second consecutive victory Sunday at Arizona, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings after throwing seven shutout frames June 30 at Oakland. De La Rosa has struggled at home, giving up 29 earned runs and six homers in 38 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki did not play Friday; Tulowitzki currently has a 21-game hitting streak and a 36-game on-base streak (both career bests).

2. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin extended his hitting streak to a career high-tying 10 games Friday, going 1-for-4.

3. The Rockies have averaged 11.8 hits in their past six games, recording 12 hits Friday after pounding out 16 in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Rockies 4