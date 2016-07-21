Preview: Braves at Rockies

Freddie Freeman was hitless in 11 at-bats when his Atlanta Braves played Colorado last weekend and the first baseman strives for a better showing when they visit the Rockies on Thursday in the opener of a four-game set. Freeman homered in Wednesday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds but is just 2-for-23 with 13 strikeouts in six games since play resumed after the All-Star break.

Atlanta third baseman Adonis Garcia homered twice as the Braves lost two of three to the Reds and is 7-for-17 over the past four contests. Atlanta scored just six runs in the three-game home series against the Rockies but did salvage a 1-0 victory in the finale. Colorado All-Star right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is experiencing a down July with just one homer and five RBIs after going deep eight times with 29 RBIs in June. Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon is 17-for-52 during a 12-game hitting streak and has reached base in 26 of the past 27 contests.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 3.70 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (7-6, 5.55)

Foltynewicz has pitched seven innings in each of his past two outings, including a no-decision against the Rockies last Saturday when he gave up three runs and four hits. He struck out a career-best 10 without a walk in his previous start when he tossed seven shutout innings in a victory over the Chicago White Sox. Foltynewicz is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Rockies.

Bettis received a no-decision when faced Foltynewicz last weekend after giving up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. The Texas Tech product is 3-1 over his last six starts and allowed just two earned runs in each of the victories. Bettis is 3-2 with a 6.09 ERA in eight home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado is mired in a 11-game homerless drought.

2. Atlanta INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud is 4-for-9 over his past two games after experiencing a 2-for-22 slump.

3. Colorado SS Trevor Story struck out three times in four hitless at-bats on Wednesday after homering in each of the first two games of a series against Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Braves 6