Preview: Braves at Rockies

All-Star left-hander Julio Teheran frustrated Colorado batters Sunday and attempts to shut down them down again when the Atlanta Braves visit the Rockies on Friday. Teheran allowed just three hits in seven innings but wasn't part of the decision in Atlanta's 1-0 victory.

Teheran's strong outing continued a pattern of success against Colorado as he is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in six career outings against the Rockies. He once again will square off versus Colorado right-hander Jon Gray, who also fared well and struck out eight and gave up five hits in seven scoreless innings in Sunday's matchup. The Rockies have defeated the Braves in seven consecutive contests at Coors Field after producing a 7-3 victory in Thursday's opener of a four-game series. Colorado All-Star right fielder Carlos Gonzalez slugged a three-run homer in the contest, his 20th of the season but just his second in July.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Julio Teheran (3-8, 2.79 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (5-4, 4.33)

Teheran hasn't allowed a run in three of his past five starts but has just one victory during the stretch. He has occasional issues serving up the long ball — 16 in 19 starts — but is limiting opposing batters to a .203 average and possesses a 0.95 WHIP. Teheran has made two previous starts at Coors Field, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

Gray is winless over his last three starts despite a 2.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. He has allowed just 22 hits over his past five outings and is holding batters to a .227 overall average. Gray is 3-0 in seven home starts this season but is saddled with a 4.71 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, who hasn't homered in his last 11 games, sat out the series opener.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman was hitless in four at-bats in the opener and is 2-for-27 with 15 strikeouts over the last seven games — a stretch in which he is 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts against the Rockies.

3. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon is 18-for-56 during a 13-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Braves 4