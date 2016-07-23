Preview: Braves at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies haven't lost at home to Atlanta in 25 months and attempt to defeat the Braves at Coors Field for the ninth consecutive time when the teams meet Friday in the third contest of a four-game set. Colorado used two-run homers from third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story on Friday to continue its home dominance with a 4-3 victory.

Arenado halted an 11-game homerless drought with his sixth-inning blast and Story followed two batters later with one of his own. Both players have 24 homers, tied for second in the National League with Chicago's Anthony Rizzo and one behind leader Kris Bryant of the Cubs. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a triple Friday after being hitless in 15 at-bats against the Rockies this season. The Braves, who possess the worst record in the majors at 33-64, have lost 10 of their last 11 overall games against Colorado.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (4-9, 4.67 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (2-3, 3.43)

Wisler served up five homers while being roughed up for 12 runs (11 earned) in 10 innings over his past two starts. He has allowed three homers on three occasions this season while giving up 18 overall. Wisler received a no-decision against the Rockies last season when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings.

Anderson won his past two starts after going 0-3 over his first five major-league outings. He gave up a season-worst four runs in 6 1/3 innings while defeating Tampa Bay in his last turn Monday. Anderson is 2-1 with a 3.26 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Gerardo Parra (ankle), sidelined since June 14, is close to beginning a minor-league rehab stint.

2. Atlanta All-Star LHP Julio Teheran (right lat tightness) departed Friday's game in the fifth inning and is listed as day to day.

3. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning single in Friday's game.

PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Braves 7