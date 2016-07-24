Preview: Braves at Rockies

The Atlanta Braves wrap up their four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Sunday and will be more than happy to board a plane and fly to Minnesota for their next set. The Braves have dropped the first three games of the series, being outscored a combined 12-0 in the sixth inning, and have lost their last nine contests at Coors Field.

Atlanta squandered a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 8-4 loss, a frame featuring three walks, a wild pitch and four hits that resulted in its seventh loss in nine games since the All-Star break. Colorado’s Trevor Story continues to lead all major-league rookies in home runs and RBIs, going 4-for-4 with his 25th and 26th blasts while driving in five runs on Saturday. The Rockies improved to 6-3 since the break and their rotation has made 49 quality starts – 13 this month – after ranking last in the majors (54) in 2015. Colorado is 36-15 when scoring five or more runs and raised its home record to 24-24 with Saturday’s triumph.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Tyrell Jenkins (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (8-6, 3.83)

The Braves promoted Jenkins to the bullpen, but in two spot starts, the 24-year-old has impressed with his ability to overcome control problems. He was in line for his first major-league victory Tuesday at Cincinnati, allowing two runs and four hits over six frames, before Atlanta blew a ninth-inning lead. Jenkins, who has a 2.53 ERA and a .211 opponents’ batting average in his two starts, does not miss many bats while relying on a fastball, curveball and changeup as he has struck out nine in 20 innings.

The mile-high air of Denver has been anything but kind to Chatwood, who is 3-6 with a 6.26 ERA and seven homers allowed in nine home starts. The 26-year-old, who primarily throws a fastball and a slider (89.1 percent of his pitches this year), has surrendered 11 runs and 16 hits over eight innings in his last two outings - home losses to Philadelphia and Tampa Bay in which his fastball command was inconsistent. Chatwood is 1-2 with an 8.35 ERA in four career starts against the Braves but has not faced them since 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon went hitless in five at-bats Saturday, ending his hitting streak at 14 games.

2. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia is the team's hottest hitter of late, extending his hitting streak to seven games Saturday, and has reached base via hit or walk in each of his last 15 contests.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, who hit his sixth triple of the season Saturday, came into the year with eight in 751 career games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Braves 2