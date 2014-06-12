Rockies 10, Braves 3: Justin Morneau homered and drove in three runs in support of seven scoreless innings from Jhoulys Chacin as Colorado crushed visiting Atlanta to earn a split of the four-game series.

Charlie Blackmon added a two-run blast among three extra-base hits and also drove in three runs while Chacin singled and scored for the Rockies, who have won two straight after dropping 11 of 12. Chacin (1-4) allowed two hits and walked a pair while striking out five to pick up his first win since Sep. 20.

Tommy La Stella doubled among two hits, B.J. Upton homered and Jason Heyward drove in a run for the Braves, who finished out their seven-game road trip with a 3-4 mark. Ervin Santana (5-3) was knocked around for six runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Colorado got leadoff doubles in the first and second innings but could not push a run across until the third, when Chacin reached with a one-out single and Blackman followed by wrapping a 1-1 slider just inside the foul pole in right for his 12th home run. Morneau sent a changeup into the Atlanta bullpen with two outs in the sixth to make it a 3-0 gap.

Chacin issued a pair of walks in the seventh but escaped the jam with an inning-ending double play before the Rockies tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the frame. Charlie Culberson plated a run with a single, Ryan Wheeler delivered a pinch-hit sacrifice fly and Morneau continued his big afternoon with a two-run single before Josh Rutledge scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Braves RHP David Carpenter was ejected in the eighth inning after appearing to intentionally hit Corey Dickerson with a pitch after Dickerson caught Atlanta C Gerald Laird in the mask with his backswing on the previous pitch. Colorado manager Walt Weiss was ejected for arguing following the incident and Colorado RHP Nick Masset was tossed in the ninth for hitting Evan Gattis. … Chacin recorded his 500th career strikeout by getting Laird to chase a slider off the plate in the fifth. … The Braves kick off a six-game homestand by hosting the Los Angeles Angels in an interleague matchup on Friday while the Rockies begin a six-game road trip at San Francisco.