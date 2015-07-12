Rockies 11, Braves 3

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies completed a four-game series sweep Sunday by pounding the Atlanta Braves 11-3.

The Rockies struck for five runs in the sixth and broke the game open after the Braves had tied it with three runs in the top of that inning. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who matched his season-high with four RBIs, broke a tie with a two-run single, and two batters later, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hit a three-run homer.

It was the 10th home run for Tulowitzki and gave him eight RBIs in his past six games. The homer came against David Carpenter, who had just relieved A.J. Wood (6-6). Drew Stubbs hit his fifth homer, a two-run shot in the seventh that also came against Carpenter.

The victory enabled the Rockies to tie their season-high winning streak and go 4-2 on a homestead heading into the All-Star break. They began the season with four consecutive victories and won four straight from May 27-31. Their offensive eruption Sunday came after the Rockies had scored 17 runs in their previous five games.

The Braves went into the All-Star break with five straight losses. They also dropped five straight games from June 23-27. Atlanta was swept in a four-game series for the first time since May 21-24, 2012, at Cincinnati.

The Braves tied the game at 3 with a three-run sixth. The rally began with a bunt single and a walk. First baseman Kelly Johnson singled home a run as did catcher A.J. Pierzynski with two outs. Johnny Gomes drove in the final run of the inning when he followed with a ground-rule double on a ball that right fielder Carlos Gonzalez did not take a direct route on.

That was the last inning for Bettis, who set a career-high with eight strikeouts and tied his career-high with five walks while yielding six hits, four when the Braves batted around in the sixth.

Bettis (5-4) rebounded from the worst start of his career against the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed eight hits and 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings and lost 10-2 here on Tuesday.

Catcher Nick Hundley singled home a run in the second, and with two outs, Blackmon drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single to the opposite-field. He had been 1-for-17 in his career with the bases loaded.

Blackmon, who finished with three hits, had multiple hits in four straight games and seven of his past eight.

Bettis struck out the side in the first, working around a one-double by center fielder Eury Perez, followed by a walk. After that double, Bettis didn’t allow another hit until Andrelton Simmons singled with two outs in the fifth.

NOTES: SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his career-high on-base streak to 38 consecutive games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in Rockies history. The franchise record of 46 straight games reaching base was set by Michael Cuddyer in 2013. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa and RHP Chad Bettis are scheduled to start the first two games after the All-Star break on Friday and Saturday at San Diego. The Rockies haven’t announced how they will set up the rest of their rotation for the second half. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu will start for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, because Miami Marlins 2B Dee Gordon suffered a thumb injury Saturday and is unable to play. ... Braves CF Cameron Maybin was scratched from the lineup due to illness and replaced by Eury Perez. ... Braves RHP Julio Teheran, LHP Manny Banuelos and RHP Shelby Miller are scheduled to start after the All-Star break in the series that starts Friday against the Cubs. RHP Matt Wisler is scheduled to start the series opener against the Dodgers on July 20 followed by LHP Alex Wood the next day. ... Atlanta RHP Jim Johnson will close, with RHP Arodys Vizcaino an option the wake of RHP Jason Grilli’s season-ending left Achilles rupture, manager Fredi Gonzalez said. The Braves, with enough pitchers available, did not replace Grilli for Sunday’s final game before the All-Star break.