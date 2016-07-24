Colorado's Story has a rookie HR record tale to tell

DENVER -- Trevor Story added to his burgeoning rookie lore Saturday night for the Colorado Rockies, hitting two home runs to set a record and driving in a career-high five runs as Colorado beat the Atlanta Braves 8-4.

The Rockies have won nine straight games from the Braves at Coors Field dating to June 2014 and 13 of their past 15 games overall against them. Colorado will try to sweep the four-game series Sunday.

Story, who had a career-high four hits, hit a two-run single in the Rockies' five-run sixth that vaulted them into the lead. He drove in Colorado's first two runs when he belted his 25th home run of the season in the second, following a walk to Nolan Arenado.

Story led off the eighth with his 26th home run, adding to his record for a National League rookie shortstop. He broke the mark Troy Tulowitzki set when he hit 24 homers for the Rockies in 2007.

Story has hit five homers in his past six games, including back-to-back games with two-run shots. In those six games, Story has driven in 10 runs, giving him 67 RBI for the season. This was his fourth multi-homer game of the season and first since July 7 against Philadelphia.

Story raised his average to .272, the highest it has been since he was hitting .277 on May 27.

Story's two-run single gave the Rockies a 5-3 lead and drove Atlanta starter Matt Wisler from the game with one out in the fifth. Wisler (4-10) retired the first batter in the inning, but DJ LeMahieu walked and Arenado grounded a single to left. Gonzalez doubled home a run, and Story followed with his single.

Ian Krol walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases for Tony Wolters. He lined a first-pitch single to right, scoring two runs to put the Rockies ahead 7-3.

The timing of the rally enabled Tyler Anderson (3-3) to win his third straight start. He allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts in his 91-pitch outing. Anderson worked at least six innings for the fifth straight start and the sixth time in his eight career starts.

The Braves cut the lead to 7-4 on first baseman Mark Reynolds' error in the eighth. It came after Jake McGee hit Freddie Freeman with a pitch to open the inning, and Nick Markakis doubled. The liner shot past the outstretched glove of second baseman LeMahieu into the gap in right-center.

Reynolds unsuccessfully tried to use his backhand and was unable to field pinch hitter Brandon Snyder's grounder, allowing a run to score.

McGee gave way to Jordan Lyles with two outs and runners on second and third. He got Anthony Recker to ground to Story. Adam Ottavino worked the ninth in a non-save situation and has pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in eight games since returning from Tommy John surgery in May 2015.

The Braves manufactured a run to go ahead 3-2 in the fourth. Recker led off with a single and took second when Anderson was called for a balk. Recker was sacrificed to third and scored on Chase d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly.

Freeman singled with one out in the third and ended up on third base when right fielder Carlos Gonzalez let the ball get past him. After Markakis walked, Adonis Garcia singled to tie the game at 2-2. But Anderson avoided further damage by striking out Jeff Francoeur and getting Ender Inciarte to foul out.

Story followed a leadoff walk to Gonzalez with a two-run homer in the second that put the Rockies ahead 2-1. Story drove Wisler's 1-2 slider 430 feet to left-center for his fourth homer in six games.

Wisler's two-out single gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the second. Garcia led off with a single, and with one out, Inciarte singled as Arenado ranged far to his left at third base and made a diving stop but had no throw.

Anderson struck out Recker, but Wisler, who was 2-for-32 with one RBI this season, singled to short center.

NOTES: The game was delayed by rain for 47 minutes after the second inning. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-5, ending his career-high 14-game hitting streak. ... Rockies RHP Chad Qualls (colitis), who is 2-0 with a 5.61 ERA in 36 games, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 16. RHP Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to begin his third stint with the Rockies this season. At Albuquerque, Oberg is 1-0 with nine saves and a 2.43 ERA in 27 games. ... Rockies RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) threw 25 pitches in batting practice and is expected to soon begin a rehab assignment. ... Braves RHP Julio Teheran reported only normal stiffness on Saturday after leaving his Friday start in the fifth inning with right lat tightness. ... Braves RHP Shea Simmons allowed one hit and one run in one inning with one strikeout for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves in his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Feb. 12, 2015.