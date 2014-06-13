Rockies rout Braves in ejection-marred game

DENVER -- Jhoulys Chacin earned his first win of the season, but the game didn’t heat up until after the Colorado Rockies starter left.

Four ejections occurred in the last two innings as the Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3.

After the Rockies took an 8-0 lead with a five-run seventh, Braves reliever David Carpenter hit left fielder Corey Dickerson with an eighth-inning pitch. Both Carpenter and Rockies manager Walt Weiss were ejected.

Rockies reliever Nick Masset and bench coach Tom Runnells were tossed in the ninth after Masset hit Braves catcher Evan Gattis with a pitch.

The win enabled the Rockies to split the four-game series and finish with consecutive victories for a 3-7 record on their 10-game homestand. Colorado won consecutive games for the first time since May 18-20.

Chacin (1-4) threw seven innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Colorado right-hander was winless in his previous seven starts this season -- six of which the Rockies lost -- and in eight starts since his last victory on Sept. 20.

“I wasn’t that loose in the bullpen,” Chacin said. “I made my pitches. My sinker was good. Even if I wasn’t throwing that hard, my sinker was moving. My slider and changeup were working, too. So everything was together, and it was good that we won.”

Chacin was handed a 2-0 lead when right fielder Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the third inning. Blackmon, who entered the game hitless in his past 13 at-bats and in a 12-for-69 (.174) slump, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Blackmon ended his drought by lining the first pitch of the game from right-hander Ervin Santana (5-3) into the right field corner for a double. In his next at-bat, Blackmon followed Chacin’s one-out single in the third with his 12th home run of the season.

The Rockies broke the game open when they batted around in a five-run seventh against Santana, who gave up six runs in 6 1/3 innings, and reliever Jordan Walden.

After the Braves scored three runs in the eighth off reliever Adam Ottavino, two on center fielder B.J. Upton’s sixth homer, the Rockies scored twice in the bottom of the eighth.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson led off and hit Braves catcher Gerald Laird on the head with his backswing after a foul ball, causing Laird to leave the game. With his next pitch, Carpenter plunked Dickerson. Plate umpire Jordan Baker immediately ejected Carpenter and tossed Weiss, who typically doesn’t argue on the field but was vigorously protesting Carpenter’s action.

“I don’t like to show it,” Weiss said of his anger. “I don’t like to go there. The stuff I do is behind closed doors. I‘m not here to entertain anybody. If you think a guy can foul a ball off and at the same time hit the catcher on a backswing on purpose, you’ve got no clue. They made their decision, and they made a bad choice.”

Dickerson said, “I hit him on my backswing. It was a complete accident. I mean, I never hit somebody on purpose on the backswing, anyway. I don’t think it was called for at all, but he did it.”

Carpenter said he didn’t intentionally hit Dickerson, who went 7-for-13 in the series with three doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBIs.

”If you look at the at-bats he’s had all series, the ball’s been over the plate,“ Carpenter said. ”He was hammering them pretty good, so we are trying to hammer him in there. I just tried to run a fastball in on him, it cut a little bit and caught him. Dickerson was looking at me and I thought, ‘You just got hit, go to first base, that’s all there is to it’.

“I was surprised getting tossed out of the game there. I was preparing for the next hitter. You can’t let a hitter take away part of the plate. We’ve got to establish in, and I didn’t do a very good job. I tried to do it, and the ball cut on me.”

Masset retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth and then hit Gattis, who had replaced Laird, with his first pitch. Baker immediately ejected Masset and Runnells, who took over the managerial duties from Weiss.

NOTES: C Jordan Pacheco, whom the Rockies designated for assignment June 4, was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki received a planned day off. ... According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek, who had seven strikeouts and no walks in his major league debut Wednesday, joined five other active pitchers who had seven-plus strikeouts and no walks in the their debuts: Johnny Cueto (2008), Stephen Strasburg (2010), Justin Grimm (2012) and Masahiro Tanaka (2014). Only 13 pitchers since 1914 accomplished the feat. ... C Gerald Laird, who left the game in the eighth inning, flew home with the Braves after tests determined he did not have a concussion. He took the brunt of LF Corey Dickerson’s backswing on the jaw.