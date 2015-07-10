Winner Hale exits with injury as Rockies top Braves

DENVER -- Colorado right-hander David Hale faced his former teammates for the first time Thursday night and came away the winner in the Rockies’ 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

However, nothing went as planned.

Hale (3-4) was scheduled to start against the Braves on Friday. Even so, he was on regular rest Thursday -- because the Rockies were off Monday -- and he was told about one hour before the game began that he would pitch if a rain delay ended the night for starter Kyle Kendrick.

Sure enough, Hale was pressed into long-relief duty by a stoppage that began in the bottom of the first, lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes and cost both teams their starting pitcher.

Hale, whom the Rockies acquired from the Braves in an offseason trade, only worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings before a mild left groin strain forced him to leave. He was injured coming off third base and scoring on a sacrifice fly after hitting a single in the second.

“We weren’t planning for the pulled groin,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That really threw a wrench the plans. When David (left), we were in a tough spot.”

Hale’s departure forced Weiss to scramble. Colorado ended up using eight pitchers, none of whom worked more than 1 2/3 innings. The last was closer John Axford, who earned his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

“We had to empty the tank pretty much,” said Weiss, who used all of his relievers except LaTroy Hawkins.

All the Rockies pitchers had scoreless outings except for Christian Friedrich, who gave up three runs in the fifth, trimming Colorado’s lead to 4-3. The Rockies quickly tacked on a run in the bottom of that inning on catcher Nick Hundley’s double.

Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez had three doubles in a game for the first time in his career, and third baseman Nolan Arenado had his second consecutive three-hit game.

The win was just the third in 12 games for the Rockies and their first in three games on the current six-game homestand. The loss was Atlanta’s third in nine games this month.

The Rockies had to wait 2 hours, 7 minutes for the rain to end before they could start their game at Coors Field on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Thursday’s delay was a minute shorter but more damaging because neither starter could return.

Alex Wood threw two pitches for the Braves before the game was halted. He will start Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break.

“I was pretty surprised that they wanted us to start that game, but that’s the way it goes,” Wood said of the beginning of the action Thursday. “You’ve just got to deal with it and move on. And I look forward to taking the ball on Sunday.”

Jake Brigham (0-1), making his fourth appearance in the majors, gave up 10 hits and four runs in four innings in relief of Wood.

After Drew Stubbs homered to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead in the second, Hale singled, his opposite-field grounder out of reach of first baseman Chris Johnson, who had three hits. Hale moved up a base on successive singles and scored on shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s sacrifice fly.

Hale took the mound in the second but wasn’t able to finish the inning due to the groin strain.

“It just feels like tight and bruised,” Hale said, “so it’s going to take a couple days to get better.”

Doubles by Arenado, first baseman Wilin Rosario and Gonzalez, the latter two in succession with two outs, made it 2-0 in the first.

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with his second straight three-hit game and raised his average to .254, the highest it has been since April 17. He underwent season-ending surgery last August on his left knee. Gonzalez said the knee is getting stronger during the season, and unlike last year, he can now utilize it during the leg kick in his swing.

“I got to be able to sit back and just wait on breaking balls and react with the fastball,” Gonzalez said. “It’s getting better. Tonight and last night, I‘m feeling a lot better at the plate.”

The Braves cut the lead to 4-3 with a three-run fifth. Second baseman Jace Peterson doubled home two runs, and center fielder Cameron Maybin followed with a sacrifice fly.

NOTES: The total time of rain delays at Coors Field this season is 22 hours, 24 minutes. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a single in the fourth. He also reached base in a 36th consecutive game. Both streaks are career highs and the longest active runs in the majors. ... Braves LF Kelly Johnson and 1B Chris Johnson were in the lineup because of their success against Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick. Both players began the day 8-for-26 (.308) with one homer against Kendrick, and they finished the Thursday game with a combined five hits. ... Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski, who went 10-for-13 with three doubles and a triple in his previous three games, went 0-for-4. He will be in the lineup Friday and Sunday but not Saturday, manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado batted second for the first time since the opener of a May 23 doubleheader and for the fourth time this season. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu hit sixth for the first time since May 3 and for the fourth time this season.