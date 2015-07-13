Rockies sweep Braves in four-game set

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies began and ended the first half of the season with perfect symmetry.

They pounded the Atlanta Braves 11-3 for their fourth win a row, matching their longest winning streak of the season. The Rockies went 4-0 to start the season and won four straight in late May.

The problem was all other games aside from those three mini-surges. Even with the latest hot streak, the Rockies (39-49) reach the All-Star break last in the National League West, 11 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

“To get a sweep is nice, end the first half on a good note,” said Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run sixth inning. “We’ll try to get hot and stay hot. I don’t think we’ve gone on quite a (sustained) streak yet. Hopefully, this can be the start of something.”

After the Braves scored three runs in the sixth off Chad Bettis to tie the game 3-3, the Rockies erupted for five in their half of the inning. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who matched his season high with four RBIs, broke the tie with a two-run, two-out single.

“I hate to pinpoint one pitch in an entire game with nine innings and 200 pitches thrown by both sides,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “but that pitch right there, I think if we get him out there, it’s a different ballgame.”

Two batters later, Tulowitzki, who flied out in his two previous at-bats, hit his 10th homer and his fourth three-run shot of the season.

“I missed some pitches earlier in the game,” Tulowitzki said, “but to come up with a big home run that made the lead a little bigger was nice to let our pitchers relax.”

The homer, which gave Tulowitzki eight RBIs in his past six games, came against David Carpenter, who had just relieved Alex Wood (6-6). In seventh, left fielder Drew Stubbs added his fifth homer, a two-run shot against Carpenter.

The victory enabled Colorado go 4-2 on a homestead heading into the All-Star break. The offensive eruption Sunday came after the Rockies scored 17 runs in their previous five games.

The Braves go into the All-Star break with five straight losses, matching their season high. They also dropped five straight games from June 23-27.

Atlanta was swept in a four-game series for the first time since May 21-24, 2012, at Cincinnati.

The Braves (42-47) are seven games behind the first-place Washington Nationals in the National League East.

“We’re right there and have a chance,” Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski said, “and then, all of a sudden something goes wrong. But that’s the way it goes sometimes. You just got to keep fighting and keep doing it the right way. We’ve done that all year; we’re not going to stop now.”

The Rockies went ahead 3-0 in the second on catcher Nick Hundley’s run-scoring single and Blackmon’s bases-loaded, two-run single with two outs. Blackmon had been 1-for-17 in his career with the bases loaded. He finished with his second consecutive three-hit game, and he posted multiple hits in a fourth straight game and for the seventh time in his past eight games, raising his average 29 points in that stretch to .291.

The Braves’ three-run sixth began with a bunt single and a walk. First baseman Kelly Johnson singled home a run, as did Pierzynski with two outs. Left fielder Jonny Gomes drove in the final run of the inning with a ground-rule double on a ball on which Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez did not take a direct route. Gonzalez was removed from the game in the seventh due to leg fatigue.

After Gomes’ double, Bettis (5-4) intentionally walked Andrelton Simmons to load the bases. Bettis then struck out Wood and got second baseman Jace Peterson to ground into a fielder’s choice.

“I wanted that,” Bettis said of the chance to escape trouble in the sixth. “It’s not something I wanted to hand over to the bullpen just yet. I felt like I probably had some of my best command with my fastball today.”

That was the last inning for Bettis, who set a career high with eight strikeouts and tied his career high with five walks. He yielded three runs on six hits, four when the Braves batted around in the sixth.

Wood surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his career-high on-base streak to 38 consecutive games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in Rockies history. The franchise record of 46 straight games reaching base was set by Michael Cuddyer in 2013. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa and RHP Chad Bettis are scheduled to start the first two games after the All-Star break, Friday and Saturday at San Diego. The Rockies haven’t announced how they will set up the rest of their rotation for the second half. ... Braves CF Cameron Maybin was scratched from the lineup due to illness and replaced by Eury Perez. Maybin pinch-hit in the ninth and walked. ... Braves RHP Julio Teheran, LHP Manny Banuelos and RHP Shelby Miller are scheduled to start after the All-Star break in the series that begins Friday against the Chicago Cubs. RHP Matt Wisler is scheduled to start the series opener against the Dodgers on July 20 followed by LHP Alex Wood the next day. ... Atlanta RHP Jim Johnson will close, with RHP Arodys Vizcaino an option in the wake of RHP Jason Grilli’s season-ending left Achilles rupture.