Preview: Braves at Royals

Very few things have unfolded well for the Atlanta Braves through the first six weeks of the season, but their young starting rotation is showing signs of better days ahead for baseball’s worst team. Atlanta concludes a three-game series Sunday at the defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals looking for Matt Wisler to continue a strong stretch of performances by Braves starters, who have posted a 2.26 ERA in the past eight contests.

The Braves gave Mike Foltynewicz ample support in Saturday’s 5-0 victory, just the seventh time in 35 games Atlanta has scored five runs or more, and rookie Mallex Smith’s ninth-inning triple marked the Braves’ first three-base hit of the season. The Royals lost for the seventh time in 10 outings and dropped two games below .500 (17-19). Kansas City center fielder Lorenzo Cain brings a nine-game hitting streak into the series finale - batting .389 in that span -- and collected at least one hit in 15 of his past 16 contests. Catcher Salvador Perez gunned down his American League-leading 11th base stealer of the season Saturday and has thrown out a major-league best 58 runners dating back to 2014.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (1-3, 3.27 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (0-0, 3.00)

Wisler has been outstanding in his first two starts this month, following up eight innings of one-hit ball in a May 3 victory over the New York Mets with a tough loss Tuesday against Philadelphia -- giving up three runs on eight hits in eight innings. The 23-year-old ranks among the National League leaders in WHIP (0.97) and is holding opponents to a .192 batting average. Wisler has posted a 1.80 ERA in three road appearances (two starts).

Primarily a starter his first five seasons, Duffy makes his first start of 2016 in place of the disabled Kris Medlen after 16 relief appearances. Duffy has allowed only one run in his past 10 appearances, pitching a scoreless inning Tuesday and Wednesday against the New York Yankees. Duffy, who makes his 81st career start in his 109th appearance, has never faced Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Smith finished a homer short of the cycle and collected his third three-hit game in just his 28th major-league contest.

2. Atlanta 3B Gordon Beckham extended his hitting streak to four games with a seventh-inning single Saturday and is batting .382 in his past 12 games.

3. Royals 3B Cheslor Cuthbert went hitless Saturday, snapping his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Royals 2