Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Right-hander Kris Medlen continues his progression to the top of the Atlanta pitching rotation.

During his last 10 appearances, nine of them starts, Medlen is 8-2. (One of his losses came in a three-inning relief stint to finish a 15-inning game against the Nationals.) During those 62 2/3 innings, he’s struck out 55 and walked only six and compiled a 2.44 ERA. For the season he’s 14-12 with a 3.32 ERA, with 144 strikeouts and 43 walks in 181 2/3 innings.

He’s starting to look more and more like the guy who will be designated to start the first game of the playoffs. Since the 2012 All-Star Game, Medlen has a 2.55 ERA -- the fourth-best in the major leagues among all starting pitchers.

“I don’t know if I‘m a second-half guy or whatever it is,” Medlen said after his recent victory over San Diego. “I just feel like I’ve clicked. You’ve just got to keep it close and execute your pitches.”

Medlen has been exceptional over his last four starts, all victories. In 27 2/3 innings he’s allowed only three runs, a 0.97 ERA. It includes a seven-inning scoreless start against Cleveland and a 7 1/3 scoreless start against San Diego. His worst start came at Miami when he allowed two runs.

And he gets a chance to clinch the NL East title for the Braves on Sunday. Atlanta moved to within one game of the crown with a 9-5 victory on Friday.

“The last four or five outings have been really good, off the top of my head,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I may be wrong on that, it may be more. He’s been good. He’s been terrific.”

Medlen has really pitched well since the Braves lost Tim Hudson for the season with a broken ankle. Medlen has begun to emerge as a leader in the clubhouse.

“It might be coincidence,” Medlen said, “but you do see your team leader go down and it’s something you definitely notice. I’ve been trying to pitch like this the entire year, and it just hasn’t necessarily happened until now. I talked to Tom Glavine -- he was asking the same things before the game -- and I said I’ve just simplified. Just done what I needed to work on between starts, and get the ball and go, get the ball and go.”

Medlen has begun to throw his changeup and curveball with more confidence. He is also been able to better locate the fastball during the second half.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-62

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

Next: Braves (RHP Kris Medlen, 14-12, 3.32) at Cubs (Travis Wood, 9-11, 3.05).

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jason Heyward was activated from the disabled list on Friday and was slotted in the lead-off spot in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs. Heyward suffered two fractures in his jaw after being hit by a pitch Aug. 21 at the Mets. He missed 26 games and the Braves went 13-12 in that span. Heyward was hitting .299 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs through his last 44 games when he was injured.

--LHP Paul Maholm had a no-decision in his 25th start of the season, working 5 1/3 innings while giving up four runs on eight hits, including two home runs in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs. “I made a couple of bad pitches for the home runs and it seemed later in the game the pitches weren’t the same,” he said. “I don’t know if that was a factor of not pitching for 12 days, but my arm felt good. ... I made it through, no issues.” The start was his first at Wrigley Field since July 29, 2012, as a member of the Cubs.

--1B Freddie Freeman clubbed his 22nd homer of the season on Scott Baker’s 1-0 pitch in the third inning, driving home Jason Heyward and Justin Upton in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs.. That gave him 103 RBIs for the year, the first time a Braves batter has 100-plus RBIs since 2007 when Jeff Francoeur (105) and Chipper Jones (102) did it.

--3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs in Friday’s 9-5 win over the Cubs. He moved into a temporary tie with Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer for the National League’s top batting average (.331). Johnson leads the Braves with 49 multihit games.

--RHP Kris Medlen (14-12, 3.32 ERA) makes his first start of the season against the Cubs. He has a 1-0 all-time record in five appearances against Chicago, beating the Cubs in relief in a 3-1 decision on May 8, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This might be the best group of guys as far as resiliency. They battle.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on his scrappy squad after it scored four ninth-inning runs to get within one game of winning the National League East title.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paul Maholm (sore left elbow) has no structural damage, according to an MRI, but he skipped his Sept. 13 start. He’s scheduled to start Sept. 20.

--OF Jason Heyward (broken jaw) was activated and batting leadoff on Sept. 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, the same day he had two plates surgically inserted in his jaw. He took batting practice Sept. 13 and hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is only suffering from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. Beachy underwent Tommy John surgery 14 months ago and had made five starts since his return.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF B.J. Upton

RF Justin Upton

OF/C Evan Gattis

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson

OF Jason Heyward