Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

It was appropriate that Freddie Freeman had a big game Sunday as the Braves clinched their first National League East title since 2005. He has been the team’s main man all season.

There is no question that the Braves wouldn’t be where they are without Craig Kimbrel’s work in the bullpen or Andrelton Simmons’ defense at shortstop. The team’s most valuable player, though, is Freeman.

Should the first baseman also be the National League’s MVP?

“He’s going to be mentioned in that conversation,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Freeman has been Mr. Clutch for the Braves, his batting average with runners in scoring position second in the NL to Allen Craig of the St. Louis Cardinals and heading toward an Atlanta record.

The 24-year-old was 3-for-5 with his 23rd home run and two more RBIs in the Braves’ 5-2 victory over the Cubs in Chicago on Sunday, giving him 105 for the season despite a stint on the disabled list early in the year with an oblique strain.

Freeman, batting .314, is the first Brave to drive in at least 100 runs since 2007.

“I’ve had lot of opportunities,” Freeman said modestly.

The key, though, has been cashing the runners in.

Freeman is hitting .435 (54-for-124) with runners in scoring position and no Braves player has ever done better for a full season since the team kept track of the statistic.

The cleanup hitter was 5-for-10 with two homers, four runs scored and five driven in against the Cubs. He didn’t have to wait to provide the deciding hit this time, belting a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Braves the lead for good.

Freeman’s average dropped to .259 last year as he battled an assortment of ailments after hitting .283 as a rookie. He still managed 23 homers and 94 RBIs, but hit just .219 with runners in scoring position.

This year, Freeman has cut down his strikeouts, increased his walks and rarely missed an opportunity to come through in the clutch. As a result, he deserves consideration as National League -- as well as Brave -- MVP.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-63

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Brewers (Marco Estrada, 6-4, 4.26) at Braves (Mike Minor, 13-7, 3.19)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran tossed six innings of one-run, four-hit ball while striking out seven Cubs on Sunday. He is 6-3 with a 2.49 ERA with 73 strikeouts in his last 11 starts dating back to July 22 and has never had back-to-back losses in the majors in 32 starts over 35 games. “Teheran was terrific and we were able to add on some runs and it was a good win. A lot of good things happened,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

--3B Chris Johnson came into Sunday atop the National League batting race with a .332 average and was second overall in the big leagues. He went 0-for-4 and his average dipped to .329.

--1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-5 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs on Sunday. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games, going 26-for-71 (.366) with three, three-hit games in that span.

--SS Andrelton Simmons was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs on Sunday, recording his second career multi-homer game and second of the season. Fifteen of his last 20 hits have gone for extra bases, including seven doubles, two triples and six home runs.

--RF Justin Upton went 2-for-5 and has hit safely in eight of nine contests, including four multi-hit affairs.

--C Brian McCann was 2-for-4 with a run scored. He extended his hitting streak to four games with a first-inning single. It was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 2 against the Mets.

--LHP Mike Minor (13-7, 3.19 ERA) makes his first start against the Brewers on Monday. He’s 1-1 all-time with a 2.60 ERA in three career games. His last career win against Milwaukee was April 14, 2012, a 2-1 decision in Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew early on that the Nationals had lost but we still wanted to celebrate and come out with a win, and we did. You want to clinch at home in front of your fans, but if you can‘t, I think clinching in one of these stadiums -- Wrigley or Fenway -- one of those old traditional-type ballparks would be second best.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves finally clinched their first division title since 2005 Sunday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jason Heyward (broken jaw) was activated and batting leadoff on Sept. 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, the same day he had two plates surgically inserted in his jaw. He took batting practice Sept. 13 and hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is only suffering from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. Beachy underwent Tommy John surgery 14 months ago and had made five starts since his return.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF B.J. Upton

RF Justin Upton

OF/C Evan Gattis

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson

OF Jason Heyward