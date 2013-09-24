Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Jason Heyward returned to the Braves’ lineup earlier than even the most optimistic projections, but he still only has limited time to get back to full speed again or the postseason.

“The more at-bats and the more pitches he sees, the better he’s going to be,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

The Braves need Heyward, who went 0-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to Milwaukee on Monday, to be close to as good as he was the three weeks or so before his jaw was broken by a pitch in New York against the Mets on Aug. 21.

Atlanta was 19-4 with Heyward in the leadoff spot and 13-13 in the games he missed before returning against the Cubs in Chicago on Friday. In his absence, the Braves scored just 3.2 runs per game.

“I know I’ll be better than I will be today in five days, but you have to start the process somewhere, and I‘m happy to start it this soon,” Heyward said.

Some hitters who’ve been struck in the face by pitches have struggled to varying degrees with the fear of being hit again.

“There was no indication that that part was much of an adjustment for Jason,” Braves general manager Frank Wren said.

Despite holding first place all except one day this season, the Braves had struggled to find a leadoff hitter until the 24-year-old was moved there for the second game of a weekend sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta.

Heyward was hitless in his first game at the top of the order, but batted .357 with six doubles, five homers, 15 RBIs and a .436 on-base percent to go with a .607 slugging mark.

With just 10 days to get ready for the playoffs, Heyward is unlikely to match that productivity in October. The Braves, though, need something close.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-64

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Brewers (Tyler Thornburg, 3-1, 1.96) at Braves (Freddy Garcia, 1-2, 1.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Freddy Garcia (1-2, 1.31) has pitched well for the Braves since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Signed as insurance and to eat innings, Garcia has put himself in the discussion to be a potential Game 4 starter for the playoffs. He’s started two games for the Braves and has allowed two runs in 13 innings. Garcia is coming off seven-inning stint against the Nationals that saw him allow only one run and leave the game trailing 1-0.

--LHP Mike Minor (13-8) has not won a game since Aug. 25. He failed in his fifth attempt to win his 14th game on Monday. He allowed three runs and eight hits, two of them homers, over seven innings, striking out six. “I had decent stuff,” Minor said. “I felt pretty good out there. ... I couldn’t keep the ball in the park.”

--3B Chris Johnson went 0-for-4 on Monday and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. He struck out twice and left three runners on base. Johnson’s batting average fell to .327.

--SS Andrelton Simmons picked up his team-leading sixth triple in the second inning. He is the first Atlanta shortstop to hit six triples since Rafael Furcal had 11 in 2005. It was his third trip of the month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gives us fits. He threw the change to both sides of the plate and we weren’t patient enough not to swing. He expanded the strike zone and we expanded with him.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Milwaukee RHP Marco Estrada after a 5-0 loss to the Brewers on Monday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is only suffering from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. Beachy underwent Tommy John surgery 14 months ago and had made five starts since his return.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Jason Heyward

RF Justin Upton

OF B.J. Upton

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson