Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

When Chris Johnson lifted his batting average to .334 with hits in his first two at-bats on Saturday against the Cubs in Chicago, it looked like a third Braves third baseman really might win a National League batting title.

Johnson now needs a red-hot finish to overtake Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer, though.

“If it happens, it happens,” Johnson said. “If it doesn‘t, I‘m fine. We’re going to the playoffs; that’s all I care about.”

Cuddyer had a three-hit game on Sunday to regain the lead and Johnson was hitless in 10 at-bats before getting time off Tuesday as manager Fredi Gonzalez continued resting regulars with the NL East title clinched.

It was just the fourth time Johnson, his average down to .327, hadn’t started in 91 games dating to June 12.

“I’d like for him to get an opportunity to do it, but he needs to be fresh, too,” Gonzalez said.

Cuddyer was 2-for-4 on Tuesday in Colorado’s victory over the Boston Red Sox, raising his average to .335 -- eight points better than Johnson.

Neither Johnson nor the veteran Cuddyer, who came into the season with a .271 career average, figured to be hitting anywhere near this high with September drawing to a close.

“I‘m just glad to be where I‘m at this late in the season,” Johnson said. “Actually my teammates are thinking about it more than I am. They’re rooting for me more than I‘m rooting for myself.”

Johnson, 28, was almost an afterthought in the trade that brought Justin Upton to Atlanta from Arizona over the winter, and he began the season platooning at third base. Juan Francisco, though, was traded to Milwaukee and Johnson flourished in a full-time role as the replacement for the retired Chipper Jones.

Jones won a batting title in 2008 with a .364 average and Terry Pendleton, another Braves third baseman, did it in 1991 at .319.

Johnson hit .308 as a rookie with Houston in 2010, but his career average coming into this season was .276.

“If I would have said, ‘Yes, I‘m expecting this,’ I’d be lying to you because he’s never had a track record of this,” Gonzalez said. “But his approach is good enough. Know what? He could do this again next year.”

RECORD: 93-64

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Brewers (Kyle Lohse, 10-10, 3.51) at Braves (Paul Maholm, 10-10, 4.44)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Freddy Garcia, bidding for a spot in the postseason rotation, turned in his third straight strong start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing six hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven and walking one. Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in late August, the veteran has a 1.63 ERA in six games with the Braves, including three relief appearances.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had his third walk-off hit of the season, singling in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He also had game-ending hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 4 and the Colorado Rockies on July 29.

--C Brian McCann returned to the lineup on Tuesday after the birth of daughter Colbie on Monday. He and wife Ashley also have a son, Colt. McCann was 0-for-3 with a walk against the Milwaukee Brewers.

--RHP David Hale, who struck out nine over five innings in his major-league debut against San Diego on Sept. 13, will start for the Braves on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Potentially lining up for the playoffs, RHP Kris Medlen will start on Friday, followed by LHP Mike Minor and RHP Julio Teheran to close the season.

--LHP Paul Maholm, who has struggled against the Milwaukee Brewers, will start the finale of the three-game series Wednesday night in Atlanta. He defeated the Brewers on June 23 in Milwaukee despite giving up four runs in five innings and is 4-11 with a 5.19 ERA lifetime. Maholm (10-10, 4.44) returned after missing a start because of a tender elbow and showed rustiness Friday while allowing eight hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Cubs in Chicago.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is only suffering from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. Beachy underwent Tommy John surgery 14 months ago and had made five starts since his return.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Jason Heyward

RF Justin Upton

OF B.J. Upton

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson