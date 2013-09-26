Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Alex Wood pitched well enough as a starter to be considered for a spot in the Braves’ postseason rotation, but that isn’t where the rookie left-hander is needed most.

“There (are) a lot of pluses with him going to the bullpen,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Although Braves relievers have led the National League in ERA much of the season, the loss of Jonny Venters and Eric O‘Flaherty was starting to take a toll.

That is why Wood, who had a 0.90 ERA in five August starts, was put back in the bullpen as the regular season wore down.

“It has everything to do with us being a better pitching staff,” Gonzalez said.

Luis Avilan, brilliant most of the season, and veteran addition Scott Downs have struggled of late, leaving the bullpen in need of another lefty.

Right-hander Jordan Walden was also a concern. He hadn’t been sharp since returning from a stint on the disabled list with groin issues.

Wood, a second-round pick in the 2012 draft out of the University of Georgia, began a new role Sunday in Chicago and got out of the eighth inning with a double play on his second pitch.

The 22-year-old compiled a 2.29 ERA and limited opponents to a .264 on-base percentage in the 16 relief appearances he made before joining the Braves rotation full time in late July.

“Looking ahead, I think he will be a big piece for us coming out of that bullpen,” Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-55

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Phillies (Tyler Cloyd, 2-6, 5.40) at Braves (David Hale, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale, who struck out nine over five innings in his major league debut against San Diego on Sept. 13, will start for the Braves on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The native of Marietta, Ga., allowed four hits and a walk against the Padres, his strikeout total the most ever for the first game by a Braves pitcher. Hale, who turns 26 on Friday, was 6-9 with a 3.22 ERA in 22 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

--LHP Paul Maholm fell to 4-12 in his career against the Brewers, giving up three runs on eight hits over seven innings Wednesday. He struck out seven and walked none, finishing with a 10-11 record and 4.41 ERA. Carlos Gomez’s first-inning homer touched off a benches-clearing melee. Maholm had hit Gomez with a pitch during a game at Milwaukee in June.

--1B Freddie Freeman was ejected Wednesday for his role in a benches-clearing melee following a first-inning homer by the Brewers’ Carlos Gomez. Freeman came in batting .373 with six homers and 18 RBIs in his previous 20 games. He leads the Braves with 106 RBIs, and has a .315 average and 23 homers.

--OF Jason Heyward, coming back from a broken jaw suffered when he was hit in the face by a pitch Aug. 21, was out of the starting lineup Wednesday after starting in four of his first five games back. He had just two hits in 15 at-bats since his return, with one walk and four strikeouts. Heyward has had no issues with his jaw, making a diving catch in center field on Monday.

--3B Chris Johnson was 0-for-3 on Wednesday against the Brewers and is hitless in his past 13 at-bats, dropping his average to .325. That puts him well behind Colorado’s red-hot Michael Cuddyer in the National League batting race after leading going into the final week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I guess every guy that hits him he’s going to decide to act like that.”-- LHP Paul Maholm on Brewers CF Carlos Gomez, who was ejected after taunting Maholm after a homer in a 4-0 Brewers win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is only suffering from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. Beachy underwent Tommy John surgery 14 months ago and had made five starts since his return.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Jason Heyward

RF Justin Upton

OF B.J. Upton

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson