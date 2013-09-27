Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

It’s not official yet, but it looks like Kris Medlen will get the start for the Braves in the first game of the playoffs.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez potentially lined up his rotation for the National League Division Series by having Medlen start Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies and then going with left-hander Mike Minor and rookie Julio Teheran the next two days to close the season.

“We’re just trying to line them up without really making a lot of adjustments going into it,” Gonzalez said. “After Sunday, we can rearrange them if we want to.”

Medlen seems deserving of the start in the playoff opener. He has eight straight quality starts and has turned things around after a 1-6 start, taking a 14-12 record and 3.24 ERA into his final regular-season outing.

In fact, the right-hander’s 1.03 ERA over his past five starts has brought back memories of the dominant second-half stretch in 2012 that persuaded Gonzalez to give him the ball for the wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals a year ago.

Medlen was 9-0 with a 0.97 ERA in 12 starts last season after spending time in the bullpen, and he pitched well enough to win against the Cardinals if he hadn’t been done in by poor defensive support and a controversial call that went against the Braves.

The 27-year-old California native had command issues early this season but has a 2.63 ERA in the second half while improving his strikeout-to-walk ratio from 2.69 to 4.52.

Also, Medlen was left as the only one of the Braves’ top starters with postseason experience after Tim Hudson was lost to a broken ankle in July.

If the rotation lines up as projected, Medlen would start the playoff opener next Thursday with five days’ rest and Minor (13-8, 3.22 ERA) would do the same for Game 2 next Friday. Teheran (13-8, 3.09) would be pitching on six days’ rest for Game 3 on Oct. 6.

With rookie left-hander Alex Wood moved to the bullpen, the candidates to start Game 4 are veteran right-hander Freddy Garcia, a late-season addition, or lefty Paul Maholm.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-65

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Phillies (Cliff Lee, 14-7, 2.93) at Braves (Kris Medlen, 14-12, 3.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Beachy, who underwent Tommy John reconstruction 15 months ago, had arthroscopic surgery on the elbow Thursday to clear debris after having issues with tendinitis. He is expected to be ready for spring training next year. Beachy was 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts before his elbow bothered him again during an outing against the Mets in New York on Aug. 20.

--OF Reed Johnson, who denies he threw a punch, will appeal his one-game suspension and fine for his part in Wednesday’s melee with the Milwaukee Brewers. He wasn’t kicked out of the game. Milwaukee OF Carlos Gomez, whose actions after a first-inning homer touched off the situation, was also suspended for one game and fined. Johnson, the Braves’ top pinch hitter, has just five at-bats since spending six weeks on the disabled list with Achilles issues.

--C Brian McCann left in the second inning Thursday with a strained right adductor muscle in his groin area and was listed as day to day. He struck out in his only at-bat against the Phillies. McCann was fined for his role in Wednesday’s melee with Milwaukee, he was but not suspended. He confronted Brewers CF Carlos Gomez after his wild trip around the bases following a first-inning home run.

--RHP David Hale recorded his first major league victory Thursday against the Phillies, allowing one run and seven hits over six innings while walking none and striking out five. He fanned nine over five scoreless innings in his debut against San Diego on Sept. 13, setting a record for strikeouts by a Braves pitcher in his first game. Hale, who turns 26 on Friday, was 6-9 with a 3.22 ERA in 22 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

--OF Jason Heyward, coming back from a broken jaw suffered when he was hit in the face by a pitch Aug. 21, had a leadoff homer on the first pitch and was 5-for-5 with three doubles in the Braves’ victory over the Phillies on Thursday. He had been 2-for-15 since his return last Friday against the Chicago Cubs. The five hits and four extra-base hits were career highs.

--3B Chris Johnson snapped a 0-for-13 streak, but was 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Thursday against the Phillies as his average dropped to .323. That puts him well behind Colorado’s red-hot Michael Cuddyer in the National League batting race after leading going into the final week. Cuddyer is hitting .335.

--RHP Kris Medlen faces the Phillies for the fifth time this season on Friday night in his final tune-up for the playoffs. He is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA against Philadelphia this year and 3-2 with a 5.17 ERA lifetime. Medlen, who is 14-12 with a 3.24 ERA this season, has eight straight quality starts and has bounced back from a 1-6 start.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (strained groin) left in the second inning Sept. 26 and was listed as day to day. “I think he is going to be OK,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is suffering only from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. However, Andrews performed arthroscopic surgery on Sept. 26 to clear debris.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Jason Heyward

RF Justin Upton

OF B.J. Upton

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson