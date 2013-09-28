Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Freddy Garcia’s minor league acquisition for future considerations in late August drew almost no attention at the time, but the veteran right-hander could be the Braves’ starter in Game 4 of the playoffs.

Garcia has turned in three impressive starts and he could follow Kris Medlen, Mike Minor and Julio Teheran in postseason rotation.

“It will be a tough decision,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Garcia, 36, has allowed just four runs over 19 2/3 innings in his three starts and, counting three relief appearances, has a 1.63 ERA for the Braves. He has struck out 16 and walked four.

“He knows how to pitch,” Gonzalez said. “He’s not scared. He’s not rattled. He’d been in those situations.”

Garcia pitched seven shutout innings against Houston in the 2005 World Series as the Chicago White Sox finished off a sweep and has started nine other postseason games while also with Seattle and the New York Yankees.

“He knows how to maneuver himself through a major league lineup,” Gonzalez said.

Garcia, though, had a 5.77 ERA in 11 games with Baltimore and was back in the minors when the Braves acquired him as insurance after Brandon Beachy suffered a setback in his return from Tommy John surgery.

If Garcia loses out to Maholm for the starting spot, he could still make the postseason roster as a reliever.

“For me, it’s a lot of fun because I was in Triple-A,” said Garcia, who has won 156 major league games. “Now I‘m a part of something real nice. I‘m just trying to enjoy it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-65

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Phillies (Ethan Martin, 2-5, 6.32 ERA) at Braves (Mike Minor, 13-8, 3.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor tries to get back on track as he faces the Phillies on Saturday night in his final tune-up for the playoffs. He has lost his past three decisions and given up two homers in three of last five games. Minor is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA, but just 4-4 and has a 3.52 ERA since the All-Star break. He is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA lifetime against the Phillies and 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA this season.

--RHP Kris Medlen, who improved to 15-12 while lowering his ERA to 3.11, allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings for his fifth straight victory as the Braves defeated the Phillies 1-0 on Friday. He walked two and didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning. Medlen, who started the season 1-6, finished the regular season with nine straight quality starts and is in line to start the playoff opener for the Braves.

--3B Chris Johnson homered on a 0-2 pitch from Cliff Lee leading off the eighth inning to break up a pitching duel and the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Friday night. It was Johnson’s 12th homer of the season and fourth against the Phillies. Johnson was 1-for-3 and is batting .324.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his 50th save in the Braves’ 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Friday night. He is just the 11th player in major league history to reach the milestone. John Smoltz has the Braves saves record with 55 in 2002.

--C Brian McCann won’t catch again in the regular season, but the Braves are optimistic he will be ready to go for the playoffs. “By getting him out early, I think we dodged a bullet,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said Friday. McCann felt a twinge in the groin area warming up starting pitcher David Hale on Thursday night and left the game against Philadelphia in the second inning with a right adductor strain. “I was hoping it would get better and it didn‘t,” said McCann, who spent Friday getting treatment. “I’ve never had a groin problem at any time in my life.”

--RHP Jordan Walden, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 17 because of shoulder issues, is in danger of not being a part of the Braves bullpen for the postseason. “He’s got to prove to us he’s healthy,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez, who hopes that Walden can get into a game either Saturday or Sunday. Walden, who is 4-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 49 games, missed three weeks with groin issues and had a 16.87 ERA in three appearances after his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a pitching matchup. That was a playoff-type game right there.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after RHP Kris Medlen edged the Phillies and LHP Cliff Lee 1-0 on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (strained groin) left the Sept. 26 game and missed the Sept. 27 game. He won’t catch again in the regular season, but the Braves are optimistic he will be ready to go for the playoffs.

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 23. He had an MRI exam Aug. 21 and after an appointment to see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 26, it was determined he is suffering only from inflammation, not further structural damage to his surgically repaired right elbow. However, Andrews performed arthroscopic surgery on Sept. 26 to clear debris.

--2B Tyler Pastornicky (torn ACL in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 20.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Kameron Loe

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP Freddy Garcia

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

INF Elliot Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Jason Heyward

RF Justin Upton

OF B.J. Upton

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Joey Terdoslavich

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson