Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

The Braves played as if it were the first day of spring training rather the first day of the postseason Thursday night, but manager Fredi Gonzalez insists he isn’t worried.

Atlanta was not charged with any errors during a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of their National League Division Series at Turner Field, though the Braves looked jittery in the early innings.

Catcher-turned-left fielder Evan Gattis dived and missed a ball off the bat of A.J. Ellis that went for a double but likely would have been caught by most outfielders. Second baseman Elliot Johnson booted a routine ground ball that was charitably ruled a single, and center fielder Jason Hayward twice overthrew the cutout man.

The Braves also struck out at 15 times against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles bullpen.

“We’ve got a lot of guys out there that it’s maybe their first time or second time in the postseason, myself included,” said Fredi Gonzalez, whose lone managerial postseason experience came in last year’s inaugural NL wild-card game, which the Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I think it took us about two or three innings to kind of settle down a little bit, and then you saw some good at-bats. You saw our bullpen do what they’ve done all year -- give up one run in five innings -- and that’s pretty darned good.”

By the time the bullpen was called upon, the Braves were in a 5-1 hole after four innings.

Game 2 is Friday night, with left-hander Mike Minor (13-9, 3.21 ERA in the regular season) pitching for the Braves against Zack Greinke (15-4, 2.63). While it technically isn’t a must-win game, the Braves’ chances of winning the series would be slim if they went to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Sunday down 2-0 in the best-of-five affair.

“Hopefully, Mikey comes out and gives us a good chance to win,” Gonzalez said.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers 1, Braves 0

NEXT: Dodgers (Zack Greinke, 15-4, 2.63) at Braves (Mike Minor, 13-9, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor, making his first postseason start, tries to get back on track against the Dodgers on Friday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series after going 0-4 in September. That dropped his record to 13-9, and his 3.94 ERA for the month gave him a 3.21 mark for the regular season. The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and the Phillies’ Cliff Lee are the only lefties, though, who have better ERAs since the 2012 All-Star break than Minor’s 2.90. Minor was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this year and is 1-1 with a 2.32 ERA against them lifetime.

--RHP Kris Medlen, who went 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last six regular-season starts and was National League Pitcher of the Month for September, gave up nine hits and five runs in four-plus innings against the Dodgers on Thursday in the NL Division Series opener. He had faced the Dodgers twice in the regular season and did not give up an earned run in 13 2/3 innings. Medlen last allowed more than three runs in a game in late July, posting a 9-1 record and 2.04 ERA in his final 11 regular-season starts.

--C Brian McCann was in the starting lineup for the National League Division Series opener against the Dodgers despite sitting out the final three games of the regular season with a right adductor strain. He said he felt fine after six days of treatment and rest, but he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout against the Dodgers.

--2B Elliot Johnson, starting in place of Dan Uggla, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday in the opener of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers. Uggla hit 22 homers in the regular season but struggled mightily the final two months of the regular season, prompting the Braves to leave him off the NLDS roster. Johnson joined the Braves in August after his release by Kansas City.

--OF Justin Upton was 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday in the opener of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, and he is now 3-for-33 lifetime against Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw. He is the only Braves player who faced Kershaw with any kind of regularity because of this time in the National League West with the Diamondbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The game came down to me. You can’t give (Clayton) Kershaw any room.” -- RHP Kris Medlen, who allowed five runs in four-plus innings Thursday in the Braves’ 6-1 loss to Kershaw and the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (strained groin) left the Sept. 26 game and missed the Sept. 27-29 games. He was back in the lineup for the playoff opener.

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

