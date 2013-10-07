Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

The Braves, with their season on the line, will send Freddy Garcia to the mound.

Freddy Garcia? He’s still in the major leagues?

Yes, the veteran right-hander is still a major-leaguer, though he spent a good portion of this season at the Triple-A level.

After turning 37 on Sunday, Garcia will start for the Braves on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves, trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, will look to Garcia to save their season. He faces Ricky Nolasco in hopes of forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 on Wednesday night at Atlanta.

Garcia seemed to be near the end of the line less than two months ago. He spent July in August with the Orioles’ Triple-A Norfolk affiliate after going 3-5 with a 5.77 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) for Baltimore. The Braves acquired Garcia from the Orioles from cash on Aug. 23, and they assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Pitching for Gwinnett on Aug. 26, Garcia was rocked for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings by Norfolk in an International League game.

However, the Braves decided to give him a shot with the major league club, and he went 1-2 with a 1.65 ERA in three starts and three relief appearances. Now, he will try to save the Braves’ season while his wife and children watch from home in Venezuela.

“It’s been hard for me but harder for my family,” Garcia said. “It’s being away from my family, my kids. But I‘m here now, and I just can’t wait until (Monday) and pitch the game.”

Garcia has experience on his side, as he is 6-3 with a 3.28 ERA in 10 career postseason starts.

“I’ve got to face a powerful team, powerful lineup,” Garcia said. “I just have to go out there and pitch the way I’ve been pitching.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers 2, Braves 1

NEXT: Braves (Freddy Garcia, 1-2, 1.65) at Dodgers (Ricky Nolasco, 13-11, 3.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Evan Gattis is a liability on defense but a key part of the Braves’ offense, which is why manager Fredi Gonzalez started Gattis ahead of B.J. Upton and Jordan Schafer in the first three games of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers. Gattis reached base in four of eight plate appearances in the first two games of the series, then had three hits in Game 3. “I think with Gattis, you know he’s going to get four at-bats,” Gonzalez said. “You don’t know if he’s going to get the ball hit to him in the first seven innings (before a late-inning defensive switch). So that’s the theory that we go with him in the outfield.”

--RHP Kris Medlen was selected the National League pitcher of the month for September after going 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA in five starts. Medlen also won the pitcher of the month award in August 2012 and September 2012. Medlen, who took the loss in Game 1 of the series against the Dodgers, would start Game 5 of the series if it gets that far.

--C Brian McCann went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and left five runners on base in Sunday’s Game 3 loss to the Dodgers in the NL Division Series. He is 0-for-9 with two walks in the series, which comes as no surprise. McCann hit .059 (1-for-17) with no runs and no RBIs against Dodgers pitching in the 2013 regular season.

--RHP Julio Teheran gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk in 2 2/3 innings in his Game 3 start Sunday against the Dodgers. Teheran lost only one time in his previous five starts, going back to Aug. 24. “He just left some balls out over the plate and made some mistakes,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And with this (Dodgers) club, if you do that, you’re going to look down at a gas tank with a lighted match.”

--RHP Freddy Garcia will take start Game 4 on Monday night against the Dodgers with 50,000-plus fans in the seats and millions watching on national television. Just six weeks ago, his surroundings were much different. Garcia was in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Aug. 26, pitching for the Gwinnett Braves, Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate, and things didn’t go all that well. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits and five walks in a 13-1 loss. He joined the big league club soon after and pitched well down the stretch, going 1-2 with a 1.65 ERA in six appearances, including three starts. Garcia is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers, including a shutout against them in 2001 while pitching for Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know what? It’s one of those games and you forget about it. I think if you look at the positive, it was a nine-run game in the ninth inning and they had to bring the closer in. We didn’t roll over.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves’ 13-6 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery July 26 to repair his fractured right fibula and deltoid ligament.

--INF Ramiro Pena (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery June 27.

--LHP Jonny Venters (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 21.

--RHP Cristhian Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on June 25 but was shut down after two outings. He had season-ending surgery July 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Kris Medlen

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Freddy Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Alex Wood

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Luis Ayala

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Gerald Laird

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Elliot Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Evan Gattis

CF Jason Heyward

RF Justin Upton

OF B.J. Upton

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Jose Constanza

OF Reed Johnson