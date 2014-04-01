Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Baseball’s instant-replay procedure might undergo adjustments over the coming months, but Fredi Gonzalez is pleased with the way the expanded system is working so far.

The Atlanta Braves manager made history Monday when he became the first skipper to successfully challenge an umpire’s ruling under the new format.

Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun led off the sixth inning with a sharp grounder to third. After a moment of hesitation, first base umpire Greg Gibson ruled that Braun narrowly beat the throw from third baseman Chris Johnson and was safe.

Gonzalez came out of the dugout and argued for a moment before calling for the play to be reviewed. Following a delay of 58 seconds, crew chief Ted Barrett, in consultation with Major League Baseball’s replay center in New York, overturned Gibson’s call and ruled Braun out.

“You know what? They got the play right,” Gonzalez said after Milwaukee’s 2-0 win over Atlanta. “That’s the bottom line. It’s a process that they’re looking at two to three years of working through the kinks. Today, at the end of the day, they got the play right.”

Under the new system, managers may challenge plays including safe and out, fair or foul in the outfield, catch or trap in the outfield, tag plays and several other incidents. If the challenge is successful, the manager receives an additional challenge, giving him a maximum of two challenges per game.

From the seventh inning on, if a manager is out of challenges, the umpiring crew chief may initiate a replay review at his discretion.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood makes his first start of the season Tuesday when the Braves meet the Brewers for the second game of a three-game, season-opening set at Miller Park. Wood appeared in 31 games and started 11 last season for Atlanta but burst onto the scene in August when he posted a 0.90 ERA in five starts. Wood appeared in three games against the Brewers last season and did not allow a run in 2 1/3 innings.

--LHP Ian Thomas made his major league debut, getting 1B Lyle Overbay to ground out back to the mound to lead off the seventh inning Monday in the Braves’ 2-0 loss at Milwaukee. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett following with a single to right before Thomas gave way to another rookie, RHP Gus Schlosser.

--RHP Gus Schlosser made his major league debut Monday in the Braves’ 2-0 loss at Milwaukee. Schlosser took over for fellow rookie Ian Thomas in the seventh and ended the inning by getting PH Rickie Weeks to ground into a double play.

--C Evan Gattis went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday in the Braves’ 2-0 loss at Milwaukee. Manager Fredi Gonzalez planned to bat Gattis in the cleanup spot this season, but after Gattis hit .204 (10-for-49) in spring training, he started his second major league season from the No. 7 spot.

--LHP Luis Perez, released by the Blue Jays on March 20, signed a minor league deal with the Braves on Opening Day. Perez had a 5-6 record with a 4.50 ERA in 78 appearances with Toronto since 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My pitches didn’t work like they usually work. I was trying to compete using what I had working. ... I was battling the whole game. I just had the one bad inning where I couldn’t get out of trouble.” -- RHP Julio Teheran, who pitched six innings of two-run ball Monday in a 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi in early April, and he is projected to join the rotation before the end of April.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be activated in late April.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24. He left the March 23 game with the injury, and he might need Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Ryan Buchter

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer