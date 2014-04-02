Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Ervin Santana, signed on March 12 to help stabilize the staff, is one step closer to making his Atlanta debut.

Santana is scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett and is scheduled to throw approximately 100 pitches over the course of five or six innings.

Were he to come through that outing clean, he could make his Atlanta debut on April 9. If not, he’d start again for Gwinnett and join the Braves in time for an April 14 game at Philadelphia.

In the meantime, manager Fredi Gonzalez says that the team’s quick action to fill voids when right-handers Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy went down, helped reassure the clubhouse that all was well.

”You felt in the clubhouse when Medlen went down and then Beachy went down a couple days later,“ Gonzalez said. ”But the front office ... went out and got (Santana) the day after.

“That kind of gave us a boost.”

The Braves lost Medlen and Beachy for the season after both underwent Tommy John surgery during spring training.

The procedure is the second in a two-year span for Beachy, who made just five starts last season after rehabbing from his first surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang , 2013: 5-12, 5.40) vs. Brewers (RHP Matt Garza , 2013: 10-6, 3.82)

--LHP Mike Minor is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday with Double-A Mississippi. Minor was limited to just 1 1/3 innings of work in his last outing due to rain but is expected to throw approximately three innings. Minor has been dealing with left shoulder soreness and went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is projected to join the rotation before the end of April.

--RHP Gavin Floyd is scheduled to start Thursday for Triple-A Gwinnett as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery performed last May. Floyd began the season on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 21, and could be activated in late April.

--RHP Ervin Santana is expected to throw approximately 100 pitches over five or six innings when he starts Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett. If all goes well, he’ll take the mound again when Gwinnett faces Norfolk on April 9 and is on track to make his first Atlanta start on April 14. Santana is off to a slow start this spring after first signing with Atlanta on March 12.

--1B Freddie Freeman hit his first two home runs of the season and went 3-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Braves’ 5-2 victory at Milwaukee. Prior to Tuesday, Freeman was a .146 batter in 19 career games against the Brewers and was batting .111 in 10 career games at Miller Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last three or four years, we haven’t really done well against the Brewers or here at Miller Park.” -- 1B Freddie Freeman, after the Braves finally beat the Brewers Tuesday. Six times in the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Braves had been shut out -- including a 2-0 loss on Opening Day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to start April 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett. He could be activated in late April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to make a rehab start April 3 with Double-A Mississippi. He is projected to join the rotation before the end of April.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24. He left the March 23 game with the injury, and he might need Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

LHP Ryan Buchter

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

=