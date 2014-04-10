Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- David Hale will likely be the odd-man out when Mike Minor returns to the Atlanta Braves rotation by the end of the month, but the young right-hander has been nearly flawless in his three major league starts.

Hale will again try to state his case when he faces the New York Mets on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series.

Hale worked five scoreless innings in a no-decision at Washington last Friday and has a 1-0 record and a 0.56 ERA dating back to his debut last September. In 16 career innings, the 26-year-old has struck out 18 and walked only three.

Still, Hale is just holding a spot for Minor, who missed most of spring training with shoulder tendonitis after going 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA last season.

The left-hander made his second minor league rehab appearance on Tuesday, working 2 1/3 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Also expected back by the end of April is veteran right-hander Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John surgery last year while with the Chicago White Sox. He pitched four innings in his rehab outing before being followed by Minor.

Minor and Floyd would give the Braves seven potential starters, but manager Fredi Gonzalez knows all about how an abundance can quickly become a shortage.

The Braves lost Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy to season-ending elbow surgery in back-to-back days during spring training. Ervin Santana and Aaron Harang were signed to make up for the losses and both have had impressive starts.

Santana allowed just three hits over eight scoreless innings in winning his debut Wednesday against the New York Mets 4-3 and Harang has a 0.71 ERA after two outings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jenrry Mejia, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP David Hale, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana, signed midway in spring training, couldn’t have been better in his Braves debut Wednesday against the New York Mets. He allowed just three hits over eight scoreless innings and struck out six while walking none. Santana threw his first 20 pitches for strikes and had just 23 of his 88 total pitches called balls.

--RF Jason Heyward broke out of a 0-for-22 slump with a leadoff homer and two singles against the New York Mets on Wednesday, driving in two runs. The three hits matched his previous total and he also made a diving catch on the warning track in right-center field to rob Mets 3B David Wright of a likely RBI double.

--RHP David Hale, who faces the New York Mets in Thursday, didn’t get a decision in his first start at Washington, but picked right up from last September with five scoreless innings against the Nationals. He is 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA in three career starts and has 18 strikeouts to three walks in 16 innings. It will be Hale’s first game against the Mets.

--RHP Pedro Beato was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday to make room on the active roster for RHP Ervin Santana, who started against the New York Mets in his Braves debut. Beato, claimed off waivers from Cincinnati, made his first appearance for the Braves on Tuesday against the Mets and allowed one hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

--LHP Luis Avilan had no lingering issues after having to leave with a left hamstring cramp after facing two batters in the seventh inning against the Mets on Tuesday. The reliever also had problems last season with hamstring cramping, which was attributed to not being properly hydrated.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to be nice to see him go out there 27 or so more times this season.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, referring to RHP Ervin Santana, who allowed three hits and no walks in eight scoreless innings during his debut with Atlanta Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He could be activated in late April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi and April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett. He is projected to rejoin the major league rotation before the end of April.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, he said April 8. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

