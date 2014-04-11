Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves got the early jump on the Washington Nationals last year, winning the first five meetings. Now they are trying set the head-to-head tone early again.

After winning two of three games in Washington last weekend, the Braves will try to cool off the first-place Nationals during a three-game series at Turner Field beginning Friday night.

The Nationals (7-2) took three straight from Miami in Washington for their second series sweep of the young season and have lost only to the Braves, who fell to 5-4 after losing two of three games to the New York Mets, including Thursday’s 6-4 setback.

Starter Julio Teheran, who won 6-2 last Saturday for his third straight victory against the Nationals, will start the opener and that should just intensify things.

Teheran hit Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper with a pitch last year, stirring things up, and there is no love loss between the two teams, which have alternated winning the last two National League East championships.

The Braves won 19 of past 26 games with Nationals.

”We got off to a good start against the Nationals last year and we want to do it again,“ right fielder Jason Heyward said. ”We know they’re a good team and I think they feel the same about us. Nothing has really changed. We’ve had some great games and I‘m sure we will again this year. It’s always exiting when we play them.

“It’s not a rivalry like the Dodgers and Giants or Cardinals and Cubs. There isn’t the history. But there is still a little more excitement when we play. It’s always fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 1-1, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran will face the Nationals again in the series opener Friday night after winning 6-2 at Washington last Saturday to even his season record. Despite not having a good feel for his slider, he allowed just three hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out six and walking four. Teheran has a 2.32 ERA in five starts against the Nationals and has won his past three outings.

--SS Andrelton Simmons was a scratch from the Braves lineup because of a jammed right wrist suffered Wednesday. He had two hits in the game and also threw out Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud from a nearly prone position after a diving stop. Simmons’ return is listed as day to day.

--LF Justin Upton, who hit 12 home runs last April, connected for the first two times this year Thursday against the New York Mets and also had a single. Upton went the opposite way with a 0-2 fastball from RHP Jenrry Mejia for a leadoff homer to right field in the second inning, then pulled a 1-1 changeup far into the seats in left with a man on in the third. The second homer was estimated to have traveled 477 feet.

--RHP David Hale had a 0.56 ERA in his first career starts dating to last September, but he was not sharp Thursday against the Mets. He gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings while allowing five hits and five walks. Hale’s line would have been even worse if RHP Anthony Varvaro had not gotten out of the bases-loaded jam he inherited if the fifth. “I had to battle the whole time,” Hale said.

--LHP Mike Minor, who could rejoin the Braves rotation as early as April 23, will be looking for better results when he makes his third minor league rehab start Sunday, facing Durham for Triple-A Gwinnett. He could not get out of his third inning before reaching his pitch count for the Gwinnett on Tuesday at Norfolk. Minor will be allowed to go up to about 80 pitches this time and may need just one additional rehab game after missing most of spring training with shoulder tendonitis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a game of adjustments, and every day you are trying to find your timing. I felt good tonight.” -- Braves LF Justin Upton, who hit his first two home runs this season in a 6-4 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (jammed right wrist) was a scratch April 10 because of an injury he suffered April 9. Simmons is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He could be activated in late April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi and April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett. He will make his last rehab start with Gwinnett on April 13.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, he said April 8. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer