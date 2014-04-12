Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Braves hope to get shortstop Andrelton Simmons back in the lineup on Saturday. He missed the last two games because of a sprain wrist that was suffered in an odd collision at home plate against the Mets on April 9.

Simmons didn’t pick up a ball or swing a bat on Thursday but was able to take some swings during batting practice on Friday afternoon before the Braves defeat the Nationals 7-6. But manager Fredi Gonzalez opted to err on the side of caution with Simmons, considered an important piece of the team’s long-range plans.

“We’ll see if it doesn’t flare up,” Gonzalez said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed for (Saturday). We just don’t want something little to linger on for a month or two.”

Simmons said the injury wasn’t as bad as he originally feared and could have played, but said, “I wouldn’t have been very effective.”

Simmons is considered one of the best defensive shortstops in the major leagues. He’s also become one of Atlanta’s more consistent offensive players. Simmons hit safely in six of the first eight games and had a five-game hitting streak when injured. He is batting .321 with two RBIs in eight games.

“I felt fine before the (Friday night) game but I guess they want to take precaution,” Simmons said. He was replaced for the second straight night by Ramiro Pena.

Simmons is 4-for-12 in three games against the Nats this season. He’s batting .247 for his career against Washington with three home runs. He would have entered the game at shortstop on Friday had the game gone to the 11th inning.

The injury didn’t prevent Simmons from accepting his 2013 Gold Glove award in a pregame ceremony.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-0, 1.42 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (1-1, 1.93) hopes for more run support in his second start of the season against the Nationals. He gave up only two runs in his first start against Washington on April 8, a 2-1 loss. That was Wood’s first career start against Washington.

--LF Justin Upton is 8-for-15 on the current homestand, with three home runs in the last two games. Upton was 3-for-3 on Friday with two runs scored, a walk and three RBIs, giving him five.

--SS Andrelton Simmons is expected to be back in the lineup for Saturday’s game. He sprained his wrist in an odd play at home plate on April 9 and missed two games. Simmons has hit in five straight games and has hit safely in 6 of 8 games this season. Simmons did receive his 2013 Gold Glove in a pregame ceremony Friday.

--3B Chris Johnson doubled over the head of Washington LF Bryce Harper and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. Johnson had three hits one night after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and pushed his average back to .275.

--SS Ramiro Pena hit his third career home run in 11 games against the Nationals. Pena deposited a Tanner Roark pitch deep in the right-field stands for his first homer of the year. It was his first home run since July 2, 2013, against the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball he hit to straightaway center was about as pretty a swing as you’ll see. He’s starting to get hot.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on LF Justin Upton, who was 3-for-3 on Friday with two runs scored, a walk and three RBIs, including the game-winner in the 10th inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (jammed right wrist) was a scratch April 10 and April 11 because of an injury he suffered April 9. Simmons is listed as day-to-day but is expected to return April 12.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment and has another rehab start scheduled on April 13. He could be activated in late April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi and April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett. He will make his last rehab start with Gwinnett on April 13.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, he said April 8. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer