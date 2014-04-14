Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA - Atlanta Braves center fielder B.J. Upton got two more hits on Sunday and is getting close to seeing his batting average rise above the Mendoza line.

Upton went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Sunday’s 10-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Upton was 4-for-13 with a home run in the series. He was 6-for-21 on the homestand and has hit safely in six of his last nine games. He’s now hitting .191.

“I’ll keep playing hard and see what happens,” Upton said. “Things have started to come together the last few games.”

Upton got some advice from legendary Braves third baseman Chipper Jones earlier in the series.

Upton got the offense started on Sunday when he reached on a bunt single that pitcher Gio Gonzalez mishandled. One out later brother Justin Upton hit a home run and the Braves were on their way to a 10-2 win.

“I was just trying to get a little jump start,” Upton said.

Upton also made some key defensive plays, using his speed and range to flag down some balls that might have gone for extra-base hits.

“B.J. was the defensive player of the game (on Sunday),” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He made some plays out there look easy and they really weren‘t.”

Upton had five putouts and made a nice running grab on a ball that Ian Desmond hit that appeared headed toward the gap.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-4

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-0, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana (1-0, 0.00) pitched eight scoreless innings in his first start with the Braves. Santana, who was signed as a free agent in late spring, pounded the strike zone against the Mets, struck out six and allowed only three hits. Santana is 1-0 against the Phillies; he allowed only one unearned run against Philadelphia in seven innings in 2008 while with the Angels.

--RHP Aaron Harang continued his strong work in a 10-2 win over Washington. Harang (2-1) allowed one run in six innings, striking out five, and lowered his ERA to 0.98. His next start will be April 18 in New York against the Mets.

--LF Justin Upton finished the six-game homestand 13-for-22 with four home runs. Upton was 8-for-10 in three games against the Nationals and raised his batting average to .386. “It’s fun to watch,” said brother B.J. Upton.

--1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to nine games on Sunday. Freeman went 6-for-12 in three games against Washington and was 10-for-24 on the six-game homestand. He moved into the cleanup spot on Sunday after hitting third for the first 11 games. Freeman showed no ill effects from being hit on the hand in the fourth inning.

-- 2B Tyler Pastornicky got his first start on Sunday when the Braves gave regular 2B Dan Uggla the day off. Pastornicky is coming back from ACL surgery last August when he collided with RF Jason Heyward. He hit a sharp triple down the right-field line in his first at-bat

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched great. He gave us an opportunity to win. He navigated himself through a pretty good lineup.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Braves starter Aaron Harang, following Sunday’s 10-2 victory over Washington.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (jammed right wrist) was a scratch April 10 and April 11 because of an injury he suffered April 9. Simmons returned to the lineup Saturday.

--RHP Cory Gearrin will have Tommy John surgery Wednesday. Gearrin injured his elbow in a spring training game March 25. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment and has another rehab start scheduled on April 13. He could be activated in late April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi and April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett. He was scheduled to make his last rehab start with Gwinnett on April 13.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, he said April 8. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

=