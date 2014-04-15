Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Lost in the Atlanta Braves’ home-run party in a wild 9-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday was the brilliance of starting pitcher Ervin Santana.

The right-hander struck out a career-high-tying 11 through six innings of one-run ball before leaving with a 2-1 lead.

Up to March 12, Santana could have been had, but the Braves snagged him and are reaping the rewards.

”We were just talking, we’re so glad he’s on our team,“ second baseman Dan Uggla said. ”He comes out and does his thing. Takes it very seriously and he was electric (Monday night).

“Everything was nasty. He’s awesome.”

Santana, a late signee of Atlanta (one-year, $14.1 million), has provided a jolt to the Braves’ injury-riddled rotation. In his debut with the Braves, Santana threw eight scoreless innings in 88 pitches, his first 20 of which he threw for strikes, setting a major-league record.

To start the season, Santana has permitted just one run through 14 innings (0.64) with 17 strikeouts to two walks.

Is he pitching with something to prove?

“I don’t have to prove anything,” Santana said. “Just be me because I know what I can do.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-4

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (RHP David Hale, 0-0, 2.89) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 2-1, 5.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The 26-year-old is coming off a no-decision against the Mets in which he struggled with command, walking five and going just 4 1/3 innings. Hale made his second-ever major-league start last season versus the Phillies, throwing six innings of one-run ball for his first career win.

--RHP Ervin Santana, Monday’s starter, racked up a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball. He’s given up just one run in his first 14 innings of the season (0.64), while striking out 17 to just two walks.

--3B Chris Johnson was out of the starting lineup Monday for the second consecutive game. According to Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, Johnson is simply getting routine rest. “He’s fine,” Gonzalez said. “Just giving him a couple days.”

--OF Justin Upton was named NL Player of the Week prior to Monday’s game. From April 7-13, Upton hit .591 (13-for-22) with four homers and eight RBIs. “Just trying to find a routine and stick to it, get as comfortable as you can,” Upton said. “Fight the pitcher and not fight yourself, that’s the key to trying to stay as consistent as possible.”

--SS Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-5 on Monday with a homer and a triple. Simmons has yet to strike out this season in 45 plate appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a ballpark that’s not forgiving. If you make a mistake, it’s going to be in the seats.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after his Braves belted five home runs in a wild 9-6 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Monday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Craig Kimbrel (shoulder soreness) was unavailable April 14 and is considered day-to-day. Both the closer and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said it is not serious. “It’s something that I felt through spring training,” Kimbrel said. “Nothing that really hinders me on the field, just a little uncomfortable. Just take a few days off.”

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery April 15 and miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

Gearrin injured his elbow in a spring training game March 25.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He will make a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18 and is scheduled to throw six innings. Floyd is penciled in for one more rehab outing after April 18. The right-hander could return by April 28. “I’ve felt that my arm has responded very well,” Floyd said. “I know the protocol here and this organization has a plan and we’ll stick with that.”

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will make a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on April 18 and is scheduled to throw six innings. The Braves will know more on Minor’s status after the lefty’s outing and that he could return to Atlanta’s rotation by April 23-25.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

===