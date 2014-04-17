Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Right-hander Julio Teheran didn’t want to come out of the game, and manager Fredi Gonzalez was not about to remove him.

It all worked out in the end, as Teheran pitched a three-hit shutout to beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. It was the first career shutout and first career complete game for Teheran, who struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Gonzalez sent him back out for the ninth, despite the fact that Teheran threw 99 pitches in the first eight innings.

“I thought he was so dominant that he was ready to go out there,” the manager said, “even if it was a 1-0 game, for him to finish it.”

Teheran appreciated the gesture.

“I want to go out there,” he said. “I want my first complete game.”

He allowed a two-out single to shortstop Jimmy Rollins, and Rollins then stole second. But Teheran, who threw 115 pitches in all (75 for strikes), retired second baseman Chase Utley on a grounder to second to end the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-4

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-1, 1.89 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 3.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood, Thursday’s starter, earned a 6-3 victory over Washington in his last start, going five innings and allowing one run on six hits. He struck out eight and walked three. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career games against Philadelphia, two of them starts.

--RHP Julio Teheran pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout to beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Wednesday. It was also the first complete game for Teheran, who retired the first 12 hitters he faced. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in improving to 2-1.

--C Evan Gattis went 4-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday in a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia. It was the first four-hit game of his career, and he raised his average to .378. He has four homers this season, three in two games against Philadelphia.

--3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia to match his season high of three hits. Johnson, a .321 hitter last season, improved his average to .280.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel (sore shoulder) told reporters before Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia that he was available, but when the Phillies put the tying run at second base in the ninth against starter Julio Teheran, manager Fredi Gonzalez was warming up LHP Luis Avilan and RHP David Carpenter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For his first career complete game, and (to) make it 1-0 against that lineup in this ballpark, you couldn’t ask for anything more.” -- manager Fredi Gonzalez, after RHP Julio Teheran pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Craig Kimbrel (shoulder soreness) was unavailable April 14 and is considered day-to-day. Both the closer and manager Fredi Gonzalez said it is not serious. “It’s something that I felt through spring training,” Kimbrel said. “Nothing that really hinders me on the field, just a little uncomfortable. Just take a few days off.” He said he was available April 16.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) was to have Tommy John surgery April 15 and miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He will make a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18 and is scheduled to throw six innings. Floyd is penciled in for one more rehab outing after April 18. The right-hander could return by April 28. “I’ve felt that my arm has responded very well,” Floyd said. “I know the protocol here and this organization has a plan and we’ll stick with that.”

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will make a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on April 18 and is scheduled to throw six innings. The Braves will know more on Minor’s status after the lefty’s outing and he could return to Atlanta’s rotation by April 23-25.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer