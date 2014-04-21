Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The only thing to go right for right-hander Craig Kimbrel on Saturday night was the most important thing.

Kimbrel was pulled from the ninth inning for just the third time in his career Saturday, when he gave up two runs and allowed five of the seven batters he faced to reach base before fellow right-hander Jordan Walden escaped a bases-loaded jam by inducing a groundout to close out the Braves’ two-run win over the Mets.

But Kimbrel, who hadn’t thrown since April 12 because of a sore right shoulder, said afterward that he felt good and expected to be available the next time the Braves had a save opportunity.

“Shoulder felt great -- maybe too good, I was having a hard time finding the strike zone,” Kimbrel said Saturday night. “Come in tomorrow and hopefully it’s a situation I can get out there again.”

That chance never arose Sunday, when the Braves lost to the Mets 4-3 in 14 innings, but the fact that Kimbrel was one of the two pitchers remaining in the Atlanta bullpen -- along with Walden, who was likely unavailable after pitching the previous two games -- indicates he was ready to go if the Braves took the lead.

“He was fine, he was good,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said Saturday night. “That’s a good positive sign.”

The Braves’ rotation has thrived despite the absence of three-fifths of the projected Opening Day rotation -- even without Kris Medlen, Brandon Beachy and Mike Minor, Braves starters lead the majors with a 1.54 ERA in 117 innings -- but an extended absence for Kimbrel would be much tougher to absorb. The 25-year-old Kimbrel already ranks eighth among active closers with 144 saves and has struck out 394 batters in 233 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-1, 1.89 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran will look to build off his first career complete game and first shutout when he takes the mound on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins at Turner Field. Teheran was brilliant against the Phillies last Wednesday, when he allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out four in leading the Braves to a 1-0 win. He will also be hoping to maintain his perfect career record against the Marlins. Teheran is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts against the Marlins. He earned the win last Sept. 10, when he allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Braves’ 4-3 victory.

--RF Jason Heyward had his third multi-hit game of the season Sunday, when he went 3-for-6 with a run scored in the Braves’ 4-3, 14-inning loss to the Mets. Heyward had as many hits Sunday as he had in 32 at-bats over his previous eight games. He is hitting .304 (7-for-23) against the Mets this year but just .106 (5-for-47) against everyone else.

--OF Jordan Schafer (right middle finger) delivered a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning Sunday of the Braves’ 4-3 14-inning loss to the Mets. Schafer hurt his finger while slapping hands with LF Justin Upton following Upton’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night, but X-rays were negative.

--RHP Gus Schlosser had an eventful afternoon Sunday, when he took the loss as the Braves fell to the Mets, 4-3, in 14 innings. Schlosser didn’t allow a hit over a career-high 3 2/3 innings, but the leadoff walk he issued to Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the 14th inning proved to be decisive. Nieuwenhuis went to second on a sacrifice, took third on a wild pitch by Schlosser and scored on OF Curtis Granderson’s sacrifice fly. In the top of the 14th inning, Schlosser batted for the first time as a major leaguer and singled off Mets RHP Jose Valverde.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You play that long, you want to win, obviously. Something had to give and it gave their way. Nothing you can do about it.” -- LF Justin Upton, who was stranded at third after tripling with two outs in the 10th of Sunday’s 4-3, 14-inning loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jordan Schafer (right middle finger) was injured slapping hands with LF Justin Upton following the latter’s home run on April 19. He underwent X-rays, which were negative. He did play April 20.

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. His scheduled rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on April 18 was rained out. He may start one of the two games in April 18’s doubleheader. The Braves will know more on Minor’s status after the lefty’s outing and he could return to Atlanta’s rotation by April 23-25.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. Floyd is penciled in for one more rehab outing after April 18. The right-hander could return by April 28. “I’ve felt that my arm has responded very well,” Floyd said. “I know the protocol here and this organization has a plan and we’ll stick with that.”

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) was to have Tommy John surgery April 15 and miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer