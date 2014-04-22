Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Wood proves sturdy as starter

ATLANTA -- Because of Alex Wood’s quirky delivery, the Atlanta Braves thought he might be most effective in short doses coming out of the bullpen.

The chances of the left-hander ever getting that role, though, seem slim to none now.

Wood has been just too good as a starter, no matter what the Braves’ eventual needs are.

The 23-year-old former University of Georgia standout takes a 1.67 ERA into his home start on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins and has gone at least seven innings in three of his four outings.

“I‘m not surprised with Woody,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I’d seen what he was capable of as a starter.”

Wood should have a better record than 2-2. He was a hard-luck 1-0 loser at Philadelphia last Thursday, getting an eight-inning complete game.

The second-round draft choice in 2012 has allowed as many as two runs in just one of his starts and has 24 strikeouts compared with seven walks.

Wood was called up to the majors last May 30 after less than a full year in the minors and went 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA. He made 11 starts among his 31 appearances and had 77 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.

Wood’s experience does show at the plate, though. He failed to get down a sacrifice bunt in the top of the eighth inning at Philadelphia, and that was as much a topic afterward as the curveball he hung to Ben Revere for the decisive hit.

“Put aside that eighth, in which he could have done a better job both offensively and pitching, he did a terrific job,” Gonzalez said.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-1, 2.66 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-2, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Evan Gattis had the first walk-off homer of his two-year career, belting a two-run shot in the 10th inning on Monday to give the Braves a 4-2 victory over Miami. It was Gattis’ fifth homer of the season. He also had a single and walk in the game. The homer atoned for a catcher’s interference call that led to Miami tying the score in the ninth inning on an unearned run.

--RHP Julio Teheran allowed just a second-inning homer to Marlins first baseman Garrett Jones in seven innings but got a no-decision against Miami on Monday night. Teheran lowered his ERA to 1.80 while giving up five hits, walking two and striking out eight. Teheran, who has never lost to the Marlins, retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, including the final nine.

--LHP Alex Wood, who faces Miami in the middle game of a three-game home series on Tuesday night, worked all eight innings in a 1-0 hard-luck loss at Philadelphia last Thursday. He has gone at least seven innings in three of his four games and has 1.67 ERA to go with his 2-2 record. Wood pitched four times, including two starts, against the Marlins last year as a rookie and was 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA.

--LHP Mike Minor will have a side session on Tuesday that could determine whether he starts Saturday against Cincinnati or makes one more rehab outing in the minors. “Nothing is written in stone,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’ll see how he feels and have a two-way discussion.” Minor, who did not pitch in spring training because of shoulder tendinitis, went six innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday and is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA in four rehab games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It definitely felt good to get the first one in the big leagues. I was just trying to be as loose as I could be. I was just trying to scratch out a win. I thought I got it, but I topped it a little bit. So I didn’t know.” -- Braves C Evan Gattis, after his first walk-off hit in the major leagues on Monday night.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. Minor will have a side session on Tuesday that could determine whether he starts Saturday against Cincinnati or makes one more rehab outing in the minors. Minor, who did not pitch in spring training because of shoulder tendinitis, went six innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday and is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA in four rehab games.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. Floyd is penciled in for one more rehab outing after April 18. The right-hander could return by April 28. “I’ve felt that my arm has responded very well,” Floyd said. “I know the protocol here and this organization has a plan and we’ll stick with that.”

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) was to have Tommy John surgery April 15 and miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

