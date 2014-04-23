Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Closer Craig Kimbrel says his last two bad outings for the Atlanta Braves are not a result of lingering issues with a sore arm.

In his last two appearances, Kimbrel allowed three runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings. He picked up his first blown save of the season Monday night when he allowed the Miami Marlins to tie the game with a ninth-inning run. He did not pitch in Tuesday’s 1-0 Marlins win.

“If anything it’s more frustrating than it is something to be concerned about,” Kimbrel said. “By no means am I worried. I feel my stuff is still there.”

Kimbrel complained of a sore arm after earning his fifth save April 12 against Washington. He didn’t pitch again until Saturday, as manager Fredi Gonzalez chose to rest him throughout the entire three-game series at Philadelphia and until the second game of the three-game series against the New York Mets.

He was wild against the Mets and was pulled from the game after allowing three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. Against the Marlins on Monday, he allowed a walk, was hurt by a catcher’s interference call and permitted a run-tying single, only to come back and strike out the next three hitters.

“I threw 30 pitches on Monday and I thought I might be sore, but it feels pretty good,” Kimbrel said Tuesday. “That’s a good sign.”

Kimbrel is 10 saves shy of tying John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154 saves. He has struck out 43 percent of the batters he’s faced in his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 1-1, 3.55 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 3-1, 0.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang will make his first appearance since throwing seven no-hit innings against the New York Mets on April 18. Harang (3-1, 0.70 ERA) has not faced the Marlins since 2012, but holds a 5-4 record and 6.26 ERA in 13 career starts against Miami. His last win against Miami came Aug. 20 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

--LHP Alex Wood lost a 1-0 decision for the second straight start. Wood (2-3) struck out a career-high 11; he allowed four hits and did not walk a batter. The Braves have scored only three runs in Wood’s three losses.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had his fifth infield single of the season in the eighth inning, a Baltimore chop to third base that he was able to leg out. He’s tied for third in the league in infield singles. Simmons went 1-for-3 on Tuesday and raised his average to .300.

--1B Freddie Freeman is mired in an 0-for-12 slump and struck out three times Tuesday. Freeman’s batting average dropped to .451.

--LHP Mike Minor (shoulder tendinitis) will throw a side session on Wednesday and make a final rehab start on Friday for Double-A Mississippi. His is 2-1 with a 3.54 in four minor league rehab stars.

--SS Tyler Greene was traded from the Atlanta Braves to San Diego Padres in exchange for a player to be named later. The 30-year-old Greene was playing for Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. He has major league experience, where he is a .224/.289/.356 hitter. He has primarily appeared at shortstop and second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the third time we’ve seen him and we’ve seen all the film and he’s good. He got the capabilities of running those time of games out there every time out.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Miami RHP Jose Fernandez after a 1-0 Braves loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will throw a side session April 23 and will make a final rehab start April 26 for Double-A Mississippi.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. Floyd is penciled in for one more rehab outing after April 18. The right-hander could return by April 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) was to have Tommy John surgery April 15 and miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

=========