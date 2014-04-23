Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH
ATLANTA -- Closer Craig Kimbrel says his last two bad outings for the Atlanta Braves are not a result of lingering issues with a sore arm.
In his last two appearances, Kimbrel allowed three runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings. He picked up his first blown save of the season Monday night when he allowed the Miami Marlins to tie the game with a ninth-inning run. He did not pitch in Tuesday’s 1-0 Marlins win.
“If anything it’s more frustrating than it is something to be concerned about,” Kimbrel said. “By no means am I worried. I feel my stuff is still there.”
Kimbrel complained of a sore arm after earning his fifth save April 12 against Washington. He didn’t pitch again until Saturday, as manager Fredi Gonzalez chose to rest him throughout the entire three-game series at Philadelphia and until the second game of the three-game series against the New York Mets.
He was wild against the Mets and was pulled from the game after allowing three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. Against the Marlins on Monday, he allowed a walk, was hurt by a catcher’s interference call and permitted a run-tying single, only to come back and strike out the next three hitters.
“I threw 30 pitches on Monday and I thought I might be sore, but it feels pretty good,” Kimbrel said Tuesday. “That’s a good sign.”
Kimbrel is 10 saves shy of tying John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154 saves. He has struck out 43 percent of the batters he’s faced in his career.
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 1-1, 3.55 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 3-1, 0.70 ERA)
--RHP Aaron Harang will make his first appearance since throwing seven no-hit innings against the New York Mets on April 18. Harang (3-1, 0.70 ERA) has not faced the Marlins since 2012, but holds a 5-4 record and 6.26 ERA in 13 career starts against Miami. His last win against Miami came Aug. 20 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.
--LHP Alex Wood lost a 1-0 decision for the second straight start. Wood (2-3) struck out a career-high 11; he allowed four hits and did not walk a batter. The Braves have scored only three runs in Wood’s three losses.
--SS Andrelton Simmons had his fifth infield single of the season in the eighth inning, a Baltimore chop to third base that he was able to leg out. He’s tied for third in the league in infield singles. Simmons went 1-for-3 on Tuesday and raised his average to .300.
--1B Freddie Freeman is mired in an 0-for-12 slump and struck out three times Tuesday. Freeman’s batting average dropped to .451.
--LHP Mike Minor (shoulder tendinitis) will throw a side session on Wednesday and make a final rehab start on Friday for Double-A Mississippi. His is 2-1 with a 3.54 in four minor league rehab stars.
--SS Tyler Greene was traded from the Atlanta Braves to San Diego Padres in exchange for a player to be named later. The 30-year-old Greene was playing for Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. He has major league experience, where he is a .224/.289/.356 hitter. He has primarily appeared at shortstop and second base.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the third time we’ve seen him and we’ve seen all the film and he’s good. He got the capabilities of running those time of games out there every time out.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Miami RHP Jose Fernandez after a 1-0 Braves loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.
--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will throw a side session April 23 and will make a final rehab start April 26 for Double-A Mississippi.
--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. Floyd is penciled in for one more rehab outing after April 18. The right-hander could return by April 28.
--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) was to have Tommy John surgery April 15 and miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He left the March 23 game with the injury.
--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.
--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.
--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.
