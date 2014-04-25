Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Ervin Santana has never faced Cincinnati, but a lack of familiarity isn’t likely to be a problem when the Braves open a three-game series against the Reds at Turner Field on Friday night.

Santana has adjusted to the National League just fine after eight seasons in the American League.

The Braves were fortunate to have Santana still available when Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy went down during spring training, and the 31-year-old right-hander has been even better than hoped.

Santana is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA and has three quality starts in as many outings for the Braves. He pitched eight scoreless innings in his debut April 9 despite limited spring work and has given up just one run in each of his other starts.

How good has Santana been? He has 24 strikeouts to four walks in 21 innings and has allowed just 13 hits.

That begs the question of why Santana, who had turned down a qualifying offer of $14.1 million from Kansas City, was still a free agent in March. The Braves, though, are just glad that he was.

“We were lucky that he was still out there because I don’t know what we would have done,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We were kind of down a little bit and getting him really lifted our spirits.”

Given the OK to expand the payroll to nearly $110 million, the Braves got Santana, who had been talking to Toronto and Baltimore, to take $14.1 million for this season and the deal appears to be a winner for both sides.

Santana can become a free agent again after the season and the Braves could be one of the bidders, with Medlen and Beachy questionable after second Tommy John surgeries.

Santana, hurt by the draft compensation owed the Royals, wanted to pitch with a contender and preferred the National League over the American League East. The Braves sacrificed the draft pick and upped their payroll.

“I don’t have to prove anything. Just be me,” Santana said. “I know what I can do. A lot of people know what I can do. So I just have to be me every time I take the mound.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 1-1, 5.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-0, 0.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Evan Gattis had his second game-winning hit for the Braves in the three-game series against Miami, hitting a two-run double as a pinch hitter with two outs in the eighth inning Wednesday. Gattis, who won the series opener on Monday with a walk-off home run in the 10th inning, has a .377 average with seven doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs in 46 career at-bats against Miami.

--RHP Aaron Harang, who came in leading the National League with a 0.70 ERA, struck out 11 and allowed just one run over six-plus innings in a no-decision Wednesday for the Braves against Miami. The veteran right-hander’s only walk came to the leadoff batter in the seventh, and he gave up six hits. Harang had a no-hitter through seven innings against the Mets in New York last Friday before being pulled after 121 pitches.

--RHP Ervin Santana will make his first career start against Cincinnati when the Braves open a three-game home series against the Reds on Friday night. Signed after the Braves lost RHP Kris Medlen and RHP Brandon Beachy in spring training, the American League veteran is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three starts. Santana has 24 strikeouts to four walks in 21 innings and has allowed just 13 hits.

--LHP Mike Minor, who had hoped to make his season debut on Saturday against Cincinnati, will instead make one more minor league rehab start on Friday for Double-A Mississippi at Pensacola. “It’s their final decision,” said Minor, who had a side session pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday. “I feel good and that’s what I told them. But they want to err on the side of safety and precaution and make sure I‘m OK.” Minor, who won 13 games last year, missed most of spring training with shoulder tendinitis.

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John surgery last May while with the White Sox, will make a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett at Columbus on Thursday. He will need at least one more rehab outing after that and could be ready to make his Braves debut in early May. He was given a one-year contract for $4 million over the winter as rotation insurance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were lucky that he was still out there because I don’t know what we would have done. We were kind of down a little bit and getting him really lifted our spirits.” -- manager Fredi Gonzalez, on signing RHP Ervin Santana (2-0, 0.86 ERA).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. He threw a side session April 23 and will make a final rehab start April 25 for Double-A Mississippi.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. He made a rehab start with Gwinnett on April 24.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

=