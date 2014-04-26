Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA - David Hale’s start for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds might be his last for a while.

Mike Minor, who missed most of spring training with shoulder tendinitis, could rejoin the rotation next Friday when the Braves open a home series with the San Francisco Giants.

Hale, though, has been a solid fill-in, working five scoreless innings at Washington in his first start and making it through six innings against the Mets in New York last Sunday despite a shoddy defensive effort behind him.

The right-hander didn’t get a decision in any of his first three starts, but had a 2.93 ERA.

Hale could go down to Triple-A Gwinnett when Minor returns or move to the Braves bullpen. Either way, he has proven that he can pitch in the major leagues.

The 26-year-old native of Marietta, Ga., made two starts for the Braves last September and was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA. He struck out nine over five innings in his debut and made the postseason roster as a reliever, making one appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hale’s work this year made it no problem for the Braves not to rush Minor and he is getting a fourth start despite the fact he could have easily been skipped with the Braves having off days Thursday and Monday.

Minor had his fifth rehab outing Friday night and threw 81 pitches over seven innings for Double-A Mississippi at Pensacola. The results, though, weren’t impressive.

Pensacola, a Cincinnati farm team, hit four homers off Minor and won 5-4. The left-hander allowed 10 hits, walked none and struck out two.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 3.49 ERA) at Braves (RHP David Hale, 0-0, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF B.J. Upton, wearing glasses for the first time, had a first-inning single Friday and later hit two balls hard for outs. He batted just .184 last season and is hitting .207 this year. “We’ll see how the glasses work and if I’ll keep them,” he said. “I could see the ball better on both sides of the plate. It was good tonight.”

--1B Freddie Freeman, who was 0-for-12 with six strikeouts during a series against Miami as he battled eye dryness, was 3-for-4 and scored twice in the series opener against the Reds on Friday. He said could see better after steroid drops. “My eyes felt good, just a little dry,” said Freeman, who is batting .357.

--RHP David Hale, who faces Cincinnati on Saturday night in the middle of a three-game series in Atlanta, allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision in New York against the Mets on Sunday, but one run was unearned and another tainted by a defensive blunder. He worked five scoreless innings in his first start this season at Washington and has a career ERA of 2.05 in five major league starts. He has never faced the Reds.

--LHP Mike Minor, who missed most of spring training with shoulder tendinitis, worked seven innings in a rehab start for Double-A Mississippi on Friday night and gave up four homers in a 5-4 loss at Pensacola. He allowed 10 hits, walked none and struck out two. Minor threw 81 pitches, 58 of them strikes, in his fifth rehab game. He could join the Braves rotation as early as next Friday against San Francisco.

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John surgery last May while with the White Sox, worked 5 1/3 innings on Thursday night in his fourth minor league rehab start and allowed two runs on five hits for Triple-A Gwinnett at Columbus. He will need at least one more rehab outing and could be ready to make his Braves debut in early May. Floyd was given a one-year contract for $4 million over the winter as rotation insurance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t like it when (review) goes against you, but you have to like it when it goes your way.” -- OF Justin Upton, after a review of the final play provided the last out of Friday’s 5-4 victory over Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 with Triple-A Gwinnett and April 13 with Class A Rome. He threw a side session April 23 and will make a final rehab start April 25 for Double-A Mississippi.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. He made a rehab start with Gwinnett on April 24.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

