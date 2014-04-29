Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Alex Wood will face Marlins ace Jose Fernandez again Tuesday in Miami, giving the Atlanta Braves left-hander a chance for a little payback and fans an opportunity to watch another potential pitching duel.

Fernandez, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, struck 14 and Wood fanned 11 as the Marlins defeated the Braves 1-0 on April 22 at Turner Field.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time opposing pitchers 24 or younger each struck out more than 10 batters since 1901.

Because of off days, each pitcher will have extra rest before the rematch, which could make things even more intriguing.

Fernandez, 21, is 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA. Wood, 23, has a 1.54 ERA, although he is a hard-luck 2-3.

“It (stinks) to be on the wrong end of it,” Wood said after losing the first meeting. “But from a pitching standpoint, I think (Fernandez) would probably tell you the same thing, it doesn’t get any more fun than that. That’s like going back to high school days when you match up against your rival across town.”

It was the second consecutive 1-0 loss for Wood. He lost a duel with the Phillies’ Cliff Lee in Philadelphia on April 17.

“Maybe this is one of those games you watch on ESPN Classic three or four years down the road, and you say, ‘OK, that was nice to see,'” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of the Wood-Fernandez duel.

When Fernandez faced Atlanta last September in Miami, he spiced up a victory by celebrating his first homer a little too much. The Braves took exception.

”People think I hate him, but I love the guy,“ Braves third baseman Chris Johnson said. ”People think it was one-sided with him doing all of the apologizing. I did a lot of things wrong last year with that experience.

“He’s the best you’re going to get, so you put yourself up against the best and see how you stack up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-7

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 0-0, 2.93 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 3-1, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman had a walk-off hit with two outs in the 10th inning as the Braves beat the Reds 1-0 on Sunday. His last previous walk-off had been a two-run homer against the New York Mets last June. Freeman, who was 0-for-12 with six strikeouts during a series against Miami as he battled eye dryness, went 5-for-13 with a homer in the three games against the Reds, raising his average to .344.

--RHP Julio Teheran turned in his sixth quality start in as many outings Sunday, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati and Reds ace Johnny Cueto. Teheran, who has given up just one run over 24 innings in his last three starts, walked two and struck out five while lowering his ERA to 1.47.

--CF B.J. Upton, wearing glasses for the first time in the weekend series, had an infield single in the 10th inning as the Braves beat the Reds 1-0 on Sunday. He also had a walk in the series finale and was 3-for-12 against the Reds, lifting his average to .211. “Vision-wise, they’re definitely helping,” he said of the glasses. “My depth perception’s a little bit better.”

--LHP Alex Wood gets a rematch with reigning National League rookie of year Jose Fernandez on Tuesday night as the Braves open a three-game series with the Marlins in Miami. Fernandez had 14 strikeouts to Wood’s 11 while beating the Braves 1-0 last week. It was the second straight 1-0 loss for Wood, who is 2-3 despite a 1.54 ERA. He lost duel with Cliff Lee in Philadelphia on April 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s hooked up against some big-time pitchers and matched them pitch for pitch. He keeps getting better and better.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran, who threw eight shutout innings Sunday in Atlanta’s 1-0, 10-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 and April 25 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 and April 18 with Triple-A Gwinnett, and April 13 with Class A Rome.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8 and April 13 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. He made a rehab start with Gwinnett on April 24.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Hale

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer