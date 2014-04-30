Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves are known for their pitching. In fact, two of their former pitching stars -- Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine -- will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July

But even those two stars -- or John Smoltz for that matter -- never put together a run like the one Atlanta’s starters enjoyed for the first 28 days of this month.

Tuesday’s 9-0 loss against the Miami Marlins -- at least until further evidence -- must be considered an aberration.

The Braves’ starters had entered Tuesday with a 1.57 ERA, which was the best April for any MLB starting staff since the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976.

What makes that statistic even more impressive is the fact that Atlanta lost two of its five starters in mid-March when Kris Medlen and Brando Beachy underwent season-ending surgeries.

Fortunately for the Braves, their minor league system continues to crank out quality players, especially on the mound. Right-hander Julio Teheran, 22, left-hander Alex Wood, 23, and rookie right-hander David Hale, 26, have all been outstanding this season.

Wood took the loss Tuesday, but his ERA for the season is still very good at 2.93.

In addition, the Braves signed free agent Ervin Santana to a one year, $14.1 million contract. That deal was struck after Medlen was hurt.

The Braves also made a smaller -- but just as valuable -- move when they signed right-hander Aaron Harang to a minor league deal.

Harang had been signed by the Cleveland Indians in February but lasted just over a month with that franchise before he was let go. Now he has an 0.85 ERA, and the Braves look like geniuses.

On Tuesday, the Braves added to their pitching depth when they announced that left-hander Mike Minor, who has overcome a shoulder injury, will start Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

Hale will move to the bullpen, and the staff should be even better.

After all, Minor went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 204 innings last season, leading the Braves with 181 strikeouts and 1.09 walks and hits per innings pitched.

The Braves entered Tuesday with a 2.04 team ERA, which led the majors. Credit pitching coach Roger McDonald as well as manager Fredi Gonzalez and all the scouts and decision-makers in the front office because what they have done so far is remarkable.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 3-1, 0.85 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 1-1, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, who has been a phenomenal find, starts Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. After he was released by the Cleveland Indians in March, the Braves picked him up, and he has responded with a 3-1 record and a sensational 0.85 ERA. The Braves are 4-1 in his five starts. Harang has averaged 6 1/3 innings per start, and the Braves have scored an average of just 1.8 runs for him while he has been in the game. That’s the lowest run support among the Braves’ starters this season. With a little more offense, Harang could have a huge year.

--LHP Alex Wood took the loss against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. He was pitching scoreless baseball and had two outs and nobody on in the third inning when he suddenly got in trouble. He allowed three hard-hit balls -- a triple, single and homer -- to put his team behind 3-0. He got in more trouble in a five-run sixth and finished with seven runs allowed -- all earned -- in five innings. He gave up 10 hits, and his ERA went up from 1.54 to 2.93. His struggles Tuesday were in sharp contrast to his outing last week vs. Miami, when he struck out 11 and walked none while allowing just one run in eight innings.

--LHP Mike Minor, who overcame shoulder tendinitis, will start Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Minor went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 204 innings last season, leading the Braves with 181 strikeouts and 1.09 walks and hits per innings pitched. Last season was the first time that Minor, 26, has thrown over 200 innings in a given year, and he developed shoulder soreness this spring.

--RHP David Hale was moved to the bullpen despite making four impressive starts. Hale, who is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA this season, steps aside to accommodate LHP Mike Minor, who is coming off the disabled list and is more established. But Hale has proven he has big-league ability, and the Braves won’t hesitate to back to him should the need arise.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Same as last time -- he’s good every time. I don’t know what else you want me to say.” -- Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, said of Miami RHP Jose Fernandez, who shut out Atlanta 9-0 on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 and April 25 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 and April 18 with Triple-A Gwinnett, and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will be activated and start May 2.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8, April 13 and April 24 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer