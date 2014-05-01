Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Despite what happened Tuesday and Wednesday in lopsided losses to the Miami Marlins, the Atlanta Braves enter May in very good shape.

The Braves (17-9) are in first place in the National League East, two games better than the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.

The Nationals, who were seen as the Braves’ biggest threats in the division, have been scuffling, playing .500 ball of late while losing star outfielder Bryce Harper to a thumb injury.

Harper may not be back until July.

Meanwhile, the Braves have survived season-ending injuries to starting pitchers Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy.

Atlanta gets standout starting pitcher Mike Minor back Friday, and if he is as good as he was last season, that will be a huge lift.

Granted, the Braves have never been a strong team in the postseason.

But in the regular season, this franchise knows how to win. Since 2010, the Braves trailed only the New York Yankees for regular-season wins, despite having a much smaller payroll.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 3-0, 1.95 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 1-2, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana starts Thursday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. The Braves signed Santana to a one-year, $14.1 million deal in March, and, so far, the veteran has been worth the high price. The Braves won all four of his starts, and he averaged a team-best seven innings per outing. The Braves rewarded him with an average of 3.5 runs while he has been in the game, which leads Atlanta’s pitchers in terms of run support.

--RHP Aaran Harang finally had a bad start. Harang, who entered Wednesday with an outstanding 0.85 ERA, was crushed by the Miami Marlins, allowing 10 hits and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings. Harang’s ERA went up from 0.85 to 2.97. The question now is what happens from here. Harang, 35, has a career ERA of 4.22, so he is nowhere close to as good as how he started this season. But he isn’t as bad as Wednesday night either. Look for him to settle in somewhere in the middle of those two extremes.

--SS Andrelton Simmons is a pretty valuable guy to have hitting in your eight hole. In addition to being a stellar defensive shortstop, Simmons has just three strikeouts in 94 plate appearances, making him the toughest player to fan in the big leagues so far this season. He also has some pop in his bat with a .289 average, three homers and seven RBIs.

--3B Chris Johnson, who finished second in the NL last season with a .321 batting average, entered Wednesday on a 3-for-26 slump, sinking his batting average to .239. Unfortunately for Johnson, he went 0-for-3 on Wednesday and is now hitting .231 with a 3-for-29 slump.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got our butts whipped. It’s not just (Nate) Eovaldi and (Jose) Fernandez. We’re big-league hitters. We should be able to get some hits against those guys. They’re really, really good. But at some point, being in our division, we need to figure them out.” -- Braves 3B Chris Johnson after a second consecutive loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 and April 25 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 and April 18 with Triple-A Gwinnett, and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will be activated and start May 2.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8, April 13 and April 24 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer