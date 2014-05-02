Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Alex Wood allowed just one run in eight innings against the Miami Marlins last week and then got knocked for 10 hits and seven runs in five innings on Tuesday.

Aaron Harang allowed just one run in six innings against Miami last week and then got knocked for 10 hits and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings on Wednesday.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez and the rest of the Braves noticed the wild disparities, and they were searching for answers most of Wednesday night and again before Thursday’s series finale.

”We had all kind of conspiracy theories,“ Gonzalez said. ”If you would have taken a look at our dugout at one point in (Wednesday‘s) game when (the Marlins) were hitting the ball everywhere, we had three guys looking at the scoreboard, we had two guys looking at their bullpen.

”I‘m looking at (catcher Evan) Gattis, thinking he may be tipping the pitches (called). Carlos (Tosca, the Braves’ bench coach) is looking into (the Marlins’ bench) to see if anybody is whistling (to alert batters of a certain pitch that may be thrown).

“I‘m asking Eddie (Perez, the Braves’ bullpen coach), ‘Do you see anything?'”

But Gonzalez said he saw no evidence of anything -- tipping or stealing of signs.

What he did find was statistical proof that what the Marlins did Tuesday and Wednesday has not been limited to the Braves. Miami is hitting everyone at home -- a combined .307 batting average.

Meanwhile, on the road, the Marlins are hitting just .215.

So it may be as simple as the Marlins’ home/road numbers.

But it could also be a sign that Harang, who entered Wednesday with an 0.85 ERA, was pitching way over his head. Harang, 35, has a 4.22 career ERA, and history dictates he could not maintain that brilliant 0.85 run for too much longer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 1-1, 5.96 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor, who has overcome a shoulder injury, makes his first start of the season on Friday against the Giants. Minor went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 204 innings last season, leading the Braves with 181 strikeouts and 1.09 walks and hits per innings pitched. Last season was the first time that Minor, 26, had thrown over 200 innings, and he developed shoulder soreness this spring.

--RHP Ervin Santana got a no-decision Thursday against the Marlins in Atlanta’s 5-4 loss. The Braves had been 4-0 this year when Santana starts, but the Marlins messed up that statistic for Atlanta. Santana went six innings and allowed five hits, three walks and three runs.

--3B Chris Johnson, who reportedly signed a three-year contract extension earlier Thursday, celebrated with a breakout game. He entered the game in a 3-for-29 slump. He departed with a 3-for-3 performance with a walk. The fact that his breakout game came in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins was the only negative.

--RHP Aaron Harang spoke to the media for about 40 minutes on Thursday about his poor start Wednesday, when the Marlins bruised him badly. He allowed 10 hits and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings. Harang’s ERA went up from 0.85 to 2.97. The Braves spent much of Wednesday’s game trying to figure out whether Harang was tipping his pitches or signs were being stolen. Harang was curious, too, but manager Fredi Gonzalez said no evidence of anything -- tipping or stealing -- could be found.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery) has made six minor-league rehab starts and must be activated by Sunday or released. The Braves have indicated they will activate Floyd and use him out of the bullpen. Floyd was signed in December to a one-year, $4 million contract.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They played well, man. They kicked our butts the first couple of nights (winning by a combined score of 18-3), and they came up with timely hitting tonight.” -- 3B Chris Johnson, after last-place Miami swept division-leading Atlanta for the first time since 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 and April 25 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 and April 18 with Triple-A Gwinnett, and April 13 with Class A Rome. He will be activated and start May 2.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8, April 13 and April 24 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Gus Schlosser

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer