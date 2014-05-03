Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves locked up another piece of their starting lineup to a long-term deal when they signed third baseman Chris Johnson to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Since the end of the 2013 season, the Braves have signed first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Andrelton Simmons, starting pitcher Julio Teheran and closer Craig Kimbrel to long-term deals. Center fielder B.J. Upton is also signed through 2017.

“Chris has proved over the last year to be a valuable member of our team,” Braves executive vice president and general manager Frank Wren said. “We are happy to reach an agreement with him on this deal.”

The contract reportedly calls for Johnson to receive $23.5 million over the three years. The club has a $10 million option for the 2018 season.

“I‘m happy to be here. I love being part of the Atlanta community,” Johnson said.

Johnson was originally chosen by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2006 draft. He was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the January 2013 trade that brought Justin Upton to the Braves.

Johnson responded in 2013 by hitting .321, second in the National League, with 12 homers and 68 RBIs. He also had a career high in doubles (34), at-bats (514) and games played (142).

This season, he’s batting .245 with six doubles and one home run.

“I love being around him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s a baseball guy. Now he’s just got to out and worry about wins and losses, which he does, and have fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-1, 1.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 1.47) has pitched well against San Francisco over his brief career. In two starts against the Giants, Teheran is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 11 strikeouts and one walk in 13 innings. He beat the Giants 3-0 at Turner Field on June 16, 2013.

--LHP Mike Minor (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits, two of them homers, over six innings in his first start of the season. The southpaw won 13 games last year and is considered a top-of-the-rotation guy for the Braves, but started the season on the disabled list because of tendinitis in his left shoulder. He threw 80 pitches, 65 of them strikes, before being lifted for pinch-hitter in the sixth.

--3B Chris Johnson signed a three-year, $23.5 million contract extension. The contract runs through 2017 with a club option for 2018. Johnson has a career average of .287 with 46 homers and 243 RBIs. This season, he’s batting .255 with one homer and four RBIs.

--RF Jason Heyward picked up his third three-hit game of the season on Friday and extended his hitting streak to five games. Over the last 12 games, Heyward is hitting .292 (14-for-48) and raised his average from .136 to .223.

--CF B.J. Upton stretched his hitting streak to six games with a single in the ninth inning. Upton has raised his average to .214 but struck out two more times and has fanned 33 times, second on the club to brother Justin Upton’s 35.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the right guys up at the plate late in the game, we’re just not putting that crooked number up. We left people on. We’re just not getting them in when we have to.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Friday’s loss to the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances April 3 and April 25 with Double-A Mississippi, April 8 and April 18 with Triple-A Gwinnett, and April 13 with Class A Rome. He returned to the active roster on May 2 and started against San Francisco.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched April 3, April 8, April 13 and April 24 for Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. He made a rehab start with Double-A Mississippi on April 18. He made his final rehab start on April 29 for Triple-A Gwinnett. He is expected to be activated for the May 4 game.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer

