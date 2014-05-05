Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It had already been reiterated to the Atlanta Braves this season that you can never have too many starting pitchers, so that’s why manager Fredi Gonzalez never about finding a spot for Gavin Floyd.

Good idea.

Floyd, activated Sunday a year after Tommy John elbow surgery, will start Tuesday against St. Louis in place of Ervin Santana, who has a bruised right thumb.

“It took care of itself,” Gonzalez said.

Santana will hopefully miss just the one start, but the Braves know not to count on anything for sure when it comes to starting pitchers.

After all, Atlanta lost Kris Medlen to Brandon Beachy to second Tommy John elbow surgeries after they left spring training games on consecutive days.

Santana was signed as a free agent shortly after those injuries and is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA.

The right-hander, though, was hurt when he was jammed hitting against Homer Bailey of Cincinnati on April 25 and the thumb swelled during a start against the Marlins last Thursday. He gave up five hits and three runs over six innings in the no-decision.

“I’ll be fine for the next one,” said Santana, who hopes to start next Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. “Just getting treatment every day. It’s getting better.”

Gonzalez said the Braves will stick with a five-man rotation, which means that Floyd will likely head to the bullpen when Santana returns if everyone else remains healthy.

Mike Minor, who missed spring training because of shoulder tendonitis, was activated Friday and pitched six innings in a 2-1 loss to San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-13

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 3-2, 3.15 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 3-2, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, who had a 0.85 ERA in his first five starts, will try to bounce back from a rough outing at Miami as the Braves open a three-game home series with St. Louis on Monday. He gave up 10 hits and nine runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Marlins, falling to 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA. Harang has made just one career appearance against the Cardinals, allowing two runs over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

--RHP Ervin Santana hopes to miss just one start after aggravating a bruised right thumb in his most recent outing at Miami last Thursday. “I’ll be fine for the next one,” said Santana, who expects to start next Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. He hurt the thumb when he was jammed hitting against Homer Bailey of Cincinnati on April 25 and the thumb swelled during the start against the Marlins. Santana gave up five hits and three runs over six innings in the no-decision and is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA.

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last May, was activated Sunday and will start for the Braves against St. Louis as a fill-in for RHP Ervin Santana on Tuesday. The Braves plan to stick with a five-man rotation, so Floyd may move to the bullpen when Santana (thumb) returns. Floyd, signed a free agent over the winter, made six minor league rehab starts, going 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA.

--LHP Ian Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday by the Braves to open a roster spot for RHP Gavin Floyd. Thomas had made 10 relief appearances for Atlanta as a rookie, going 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA. At Gwinnett, he will return to a starting role and work on his slider. “It’s part of the game,” Thomas said of the demotion. “I knew they had to make a roster decision.”

--SS Andrelton Simmons was out of the lineup Sunday, but not because he hurt his hand diving into first base on the last out Saturday. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he was giving Simmons a break because he was dealing with a “family matter.” Simmons is expected back in the lineup Monday when the Braves begin a series with St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the first time since I’ve been in this uniform that we’ve had adversity like this. It will show what we’re really made of.” -- Braves 3B Chris Johnson after his team’s six straight loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) had Tommy John surgery April 15 and will miss the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer