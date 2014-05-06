Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Dan Uggla was the odd-man out as manager Fredi Gonzalez shook up the Atlanta Braves’ lineup Monday, and it may be the start of the costly fadeout of the veteran second baseman.

Uggla hit just .179 last season and was left off Atlanta’s roster for the National League Division Series. He kept his regular spot for this season, though, because no other team was interested a taking a chance he would bounce back.

Uggla hasn‘t, and the Braves may now be forced to eat the rest of his contract, which will pay him nearly $27 million for this season and next.

The former National League All-Star has just five hits -- all singles -- in his past 41 at-bats, and his average is down to .190. His two homers were hit in the same game, and he struck out 30 times in 100 at-bats.

“I don’t even want to address that situation there,” Gonzalez said of his quandary at second base. “We’ll just go with whatever we think gives us our best chance and go from there.”

Uggla was given plenty of opportunities to get out of his funk, but the woes went gone on and on. He owns a .186 average in 265 games dating back to June 1, 2012.

Ramiro Pena started for Uggla in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, and he went 2-for-4 and hit a home run in Atlanta’ 4-3 loss. The Braves also have Tyler Pastornicky as a second base option.

Braves fans, though, are clamoring for the promotion of second baseman Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he is batting .320.

With speedy Jose Peraza batting .322 for high Class A Lynchburg, the Braves are well stacked in the pipeline at second base. The problem, though, is right now and what to do with a struggling veteran.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-14

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-2, 4.20 ERA) at Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman, who came into Monday in a 3-for-31 slump, went 2-for-4 with a double in the Braves’ loss to the Cardinals. It was just his second multi-hit game since April 20. Freeman is batting .300 with six homers and 18 RBIs despite his recent struggles.

--RHP Aaron Harang, who had a 0.85 ERA in his first five starts, bounced back from giving up a career-worst nine runs against Miami in his previous start to hold St. Louis to two earned runs over six innings Monday. However, the Cardinals also scored two unearned runs off Harang, who fell to 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

--SS Andrelton Simmons, who was given the day off Sunday, had two hits in the series opener against the Cardinals on Monday but committed an error that led to two unearned runs in Atlanta’s 4-3 loss. It was just the second error of the season for the National League Gold Glove winner, who is batting .279 with only six strikeouts.

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last May while with the Chicago White Sox, will make his first start for the Braves against St. Louis on Tuesday night as a fill-in for RHP Ervin Santana, who has a sore right thumb. Floyd, signed a free agent over the winter, made six minor league rehab starts, going 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA. The Braves plan to stick with a five-man rotation, so Floyd may move to the bullpen when Santana returns. He lost his only career start against the Cardinals. Floyd had a 70-70 lifetime record with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Gus Schlosser, send down to Triple-A when LHP Mike Minor was activated Friday, gave up three home runs in 3 1/3 innings Sunday as he took the loss for Gwinnett. Schlosser made nine relief appearances in his major league debut with the Braves, but he will be used as a starter again in the minors. He threw 61 pitches in his first game for Gwinnett, giving up five hits and four runs. Schlosser, though, did hit a two-run single.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t come up with a number to tell you how long I will do this, but you’ve got to let them do it a little bit.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on his decision to bat the pitcher eighth instead of ninth Monday. 2B Ramiro Pena, the No. 9 batter, went 2-for-4 with a homer in the Braves’ 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ervin Santana (sore right thumb) will miss his scheduled May 6 start.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer