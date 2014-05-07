Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Other than having trouble with the long ball, Mike Minor had an impressive 2014 debut with the Atlanta Braves after being shut down by shoulder tendonitis in spring training.

Minor knows that he will have to be even better in his second start, especially with Adam Wainwright pitching for St. Louis in the series final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The left-hander gave up a homer to San Francisco’s Angel Pagan on his second pitch Friday, but he allowed only one other run -- a sixth-inning homer by Mike Morse.

That was enough, though, to saddle Minor with a 2-1 loss. He allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out four.

“I felt good,” Minor said. “I threw some quality pitches and they hit some mistakes. I gave up a lot of hits that I felt like were more middle of the plate, but other than that, I felt good.”

Minor, a 13-game winner last season, admitted he was a little to keyed up at the start.

“I was excited,” Minor said. “I think that was me overthrowing a little bit. I was leaving a lot of balls over the middle of the plate early on. Later on, I felt like I threw some quality pitches and got some double plays.”

Minor blamed his should problems in spring training on a lack winter throwing after needing urinary-tract surgery at the end December.

Now he is ready to make up for lost time.

“I came out of the (first) game with positive notes and feeling good about my outing. Hopefully, it will get better from there and we can keep it rolling,” said Minor, who defeated the Cardinals twice last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 5-2, 2.16 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last May, went seven innings in his first start for the Braves, allowing seven hits a run in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday. He struck out five and walked two, throwing 66 of 104 pitches for strikes. Floyd, who had a 70-70 career record with Philadelphia and the Chicago White Sox, signed a $4 million contract as a free agent with the Braves over the winter and made his debut as a fill-in for RHP Ervin Santana (thumb). Floyd was 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in six minor league rehab starts.

--LF Justin Upton broke an 0-for-12 streak that included nine strikeouts with a fourth-inning home run Tuesday and scored the tie-breaking run in the eighth after a single as the Braves snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over St. Louis. The homer was Upton’s ninth and his average is back to .296. He has 19 RBIs.

--3B Chris Johnson was 2-for-16 on the homestand before going 2-for-4 on Tuesday and driving in the tie-breaking run with an eighth-inning homer against the Cardinals. It was just the fifth RBI of the season for Johnson, who is batting .246. Johnson was second in the National League with a .321 average last year.

--2B Dan Uggla returned to the Braves lineup Tuesday although INF Ramiro Pena had hit a homer and a double in his place on Monday. Uggla was 0-for-3 with a strikeout and has just five hits -- all singles -- in his past 44 at-bats. His average is down to .184 and his two homers were hit in the same game April 14 at Philadelphia.

--LHP Mike Minor, who was shut down in spring training because of shoulder tendonitis, will make his second start of the season in the series finale against St. Louis on Wednesday night. He lost 2-1 to San Francisco on Friday, both runs coming on homers. Minor allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out four in six innings. He was 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals

--LHP Ian Thomas, sent to the minors on Friday when LHP Mike Minor was activated from the disabled list, struck out five in three perfect innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in a start Tuesday. He threw 50 pitches, 28 of them strikes. The Braves want Thomas to work on his secondary pitches, especially the slider. He was 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Atlanta, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really, really good for the first time out in a year. It didn’t expect that. He competed his butt off.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Gavin Floyd, who allowed seven hits and a run in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ervin Santana (sore right thumb) missed his scheduled May 6 start.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer