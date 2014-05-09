Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- When a pitcher is coming back from Tommy John surgery, the true indication of his wellness isn’t necessarily how he pitches in his first game back but rather how he feels the next day. In that case, the Braves feel pretty good about Gavin Floyd.

On Tuesday, the right-hander made his first start almost a year to the day after he underwent Tommy John surgery. He responded by allowing only one run in seven innings in his first appearance for Atlanta.

“I saw him in the clubhouse and asked him how he felt, and he got a big smile on his face,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said Wednesday. “He said he was sore, but it was a good soreness.”

Floyd allowed six hits, with five strikeouts and two walks against the Cardinals. The performance seemingly solidified Floyd’s presence in the rotation.

“It took me a while to get to sleep, but it was a good sleep,” Floyd said.

“I‘m ecstatic,” Gonzalez said. “He did a terrific job. I wish he hadn’t had to throw 104 pitches, but he’ll get an extra day off before his next start.”

The Braves also got a good report about lefty Ian Thomas, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room. The organization is trying to stretch Thomas so he can pitch longer. He threw three innings and 50 pitches in a start for Gwinnett. Thomas was asked specifically to work on his slider and successfully threw a handful against right-handed batters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-1, 2.43) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-2, 1.80)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor (0-2) was not effective in his second start since returning from the disabled list. Minor gave up six runs on 11 hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, with six strikeouts. Minor allowed at least one run in four of the five innings he started. It was the most runs he’s allowed since giving up six at Detroit on April 28, 2013.

--RHP Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.80) is 7-for-7 in quality starts and is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Giants on May 3, when he allowed three solo home runs. Teheran is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs, the team he faces Friday. His last win against Chicago came on Sept. 22, 2013, at Wrigley Field.

--1B Freddie Freeman got a pair of doubles Wednesday, giving him 10, tied for sixth in the National League. Freeman was 5-for-11 in the three-game series with the Cardinals. His 2-for-4 performance gave him his second multi-hit game in three starts and lifted his batting average to .307.

--RHP David Hale has made four relief appearances since being removed from the rotation and has yet to allow a run. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday, which extended his streak to 7 1/3. He allowed only one run in his last start, April 28 against the Cincinnati Reds.

--LF Justin Upton had a pair of doubles -- his fifth and sixth this season -- while hitting in the No. 2 spot on Wednesday. His 2-for-4 performance lifted his batting average to .303. Upton made a nice catch in the first inning to take away a double but later let a ball bounce away for an error.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It took me a while to get to sleep, but it was a good sleep.” -- RHP Gavin Floyd, after throwing 104 pitches in his first start since having Tommy John surgery a year ago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ervin Santana (sore right thumb) missed his scheduled May 6 start. He is expected to return to the rotation May 10.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer