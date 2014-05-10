Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The sudden abundance of starting pitchers has worked against Braves left-hander Alex Wood.

The second-year player has pitched well in the rotation, but he is staring at a move to the bullpen now that Mike Minor and Gavin Floyd have returned from the disabled list.

Wood was scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs, but he was notified Friday that Aaron Harang will take his place. Wood’s next start will come May 17 at St. Louis. He made his first relief appearance of the season on Friday and wound up with a victory.

“I talked to Roger (McDowell, pitching coach) and we decided it was time to start giving our starters some rest,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “So we’re going to give Woody a break.”

The Braves skipped Ervin Santana’s last scheduled start in favor of Floyd, but that was primarily because of Santana’s bruised right thumb.

Wood has done everything asked of him. As a starter he was 2-5 with a 3.00 ERA. He’s made seven starts and pitched 45 innings, striking out 44 and walking nine. He’s had four quality starts and suffered from a lack of run support, only 1.6 per game.

“They’re keeping an eye on me and right now they need me in the bullpen,” Wood said. “If that’s what’s best for the ballclub, that’s fine with me.”

“He can help us out of the bullpen,” Gonzalez said. “He can give us some depth out there.”

Wood made 31 appearances, including 11 starts, for the Braves last year.

The move to the bullpen also means the team can continue to monitor the number of innings pitched by Wood. The 2012 second-round draft choice pitched 139 2/3 innings among Double-A, Triple-A Gwinnett and the major league team last year.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-3, 1.62) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 3-0, 2.41)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran received no decision after allowing one run over eight innings. The only hit was a home run; he’s allowed four homers over his last two starts, all solo shots. It was the seventh time in his career that he’s pitched at least seven innings and allowed three or fewer hits. He retired 17 batters at one stretch and finished by retiring 18 of 19.

--LHP Alex Wood made his first relief appearance of the season on Friday and came away with a win after throwing one scoreless inning. Wood had been scheduled to start Sunday, but he will give way to RHP Aaron Harang. Wood will start May 17 in St. Louis but will work out of the bullpen in the meantime. Wood (3-5, 2.93) has made seven starts and pitched poorly only once. In 45 innings, he has 44 strikeouts and nine walks.

--1B Freddie Freeman is 8-for-15 in his last four games, which includes three multi-hit games. Freeman had endured an 8-for-53 stretch during which his average had fallen below .300. His 3-for-4 showing on Friday lifted his average to .321.

--3B Chris Johnson may be emerging from his offensive slumber. Johnson was 3-for-4 on Friday and now has three multi-hit efforts in the last five games, going 8-for-20 during that span. Johnson also got his first stolen base since 2012 when he was playing for Houston.

--RHP Ervin Santana (3-0, 2.41) will be making his first career appearance against the Cubs on Saturday. On May 1, he gave up three runs in six innings against the Marlins. Santana has been nursing a bruised thumb suffered while at-bat. He has 36 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We decided it was time to start giving our starters some rest. So we’re going to give Woody a break. He can help us out of the bullpen. He can give us some depth out there.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on LHP Alex Wood.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ervin Santana (sore right thumb) missed his scheduled May 6 start. He is expected to return to the rotation May 10.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He might be ready to return in June.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

RHP Gavin Floyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Carpenter

RHP David Hale

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Dan Uggla

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Tyler Pastornicky

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jordan Schafer